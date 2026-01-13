Senior PWA Developer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-01-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Västerås
, Oxelösund
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join an agile, cross-functional software organization with squads, chapters, and tribes. The team is end-to-end responsible for a digital self-service product and is entering a new phase: building a Progressive Web App to replace existing web and native mobile applications.
In this role, you will contribute as a senior developer and support the team in designing and building the new solution, with strong focus on scalable, resilient, and secure front-end architecture.
Job DescriptionDesign and build a new Progressive Web App together with the team
Contribute to front-end architecture and system design patterns (scalability, resilience, security)
Collaborate closely with multiple teams and services connected to the surrounding system landscape
Work with data models and relationships to support workflow orchestration across applications and microservices
Drive continuous improvements, performance optimization, and best practices in the codebase
Support and collaborate with the lead developer and the rest of the team to maintain high engineering standards
RequirementsStrong experience with Vue.js 3 using JavaScript and/or TypeScript
Experience with Contentful or a similar headless CMS
Experience with Capacitor or similar cross-platform solutions
Git and a pull request-based workflow
Jenkins
REST and/or GraphQL APIs
JavaScript (ES6)
HTML5
SCSS
BEM (or similar CSS naming convention)
Bootstrap
Build tooling such as Webpack, Gulp, Node.js and NPM
Accessibility, SEO, and semantic markup
Nice to haveAdobe Target
Interest in UX and collaboration with designers
Experience with front-end unit testing
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7030488-1787640". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Avaron Jobbnummer
9682568