Senior Purchaser
Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ) / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2024-06-05
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ) i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to work with market-leading suppliers in a complex area, with components having a big impact on the final product? Then this position is for you!
We are looking for an Senior Purchaser for one of our clients, a market leader in the automotive industry. The company is based in Gothenburg, where its headquarters are located, and also has offices and facilities worldwide.
About the position:
At Procurement, you are a part of a global team with the mission to develop and maintain a world-class supplier base. You will be part of the Road Contact team, which is a part of the Vehicle Platform team with responsibility for all procurement related activities.
Main Responsibilities:
• Lead and support cross-functional sourcing projects including preparation, implementation, analysis, negotiation, supplier selection, sustainability and contract management.
• Support, develop and implement supplier strategies, create and maintain commercial relationships with suppliers and stakeholders.
• Perform market analysis, prioritization, and identification of optimal negotiation tactics as well as handling business in current production.
You enjoy working proactively with key stakeholders to understand your product/function, its market, delivery base, and potential innovation, to find ways to increase the value, including cost, quality, and sustainability. As a person, you need to dare to question the status quo or specific paths with stakeholders, suppliers, people; and work proactively to build a better understanding and work for common solutions.
This is a consultancy assignment, meaning you will be employed by StudentConsulting and work as a consultant for our client. The position is full-time, with standard office hours. The assignment is set to start immediately and will last for at least one year, with a strong possibility of extension.Publiceringsdatum2024-06-05Profil
We are looking for someone who:
• Holds a university degree in a relevant area
• Minimum 8 years of relevant work experience preferably from purchasing/procurement.
• Fluent in English and Swedish (witten and spoken)
On a personal level:
To be successful in the role you need to have a business mindset, with high integrity and professionalism. You are performance-driven with great communication and excellent cooperation skills.
You enjoy working co-operatively in teams as well as independent driving and completing tasks with a positive mindset. You possess negotiation skills and have strong analytical and problem-solving skills, and also have the ability to handle many issues/projects in parallel.
Are you the one we are looking for? Apply today as selections and interviews are conducted continuously. All application documents should be in English.
We look forward to hearing from you!Om företaget
Mångfaldigt prisbelönta StudentConsulting är ett av Skandinaviens största och ledande rekryterings- och bemanningsföretag med fokus på studenter, akademiker och yrkesutbildade. Tack vare ett stort nätverk och lång erfarenhet har vi tillsatt över 20 000 jobb det senaste året. Vi erbjuder intressanta och utmanande tjänster på både hel- och deltid inom områden som IT, teknik, ekonomi, administration, HR, marknadsföring, kundtjänst, försäljning, industri, produktion, logistik och transport. Hitta din framtid på www.studentconsulting.com Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ)
(org.nr 556674-7449) Arbetsplats
StudentConsulting Kontakt
Sara Johansson goteborg.professional@studentconsulting.com Jobbnummer
8730976