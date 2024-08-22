(Senior) Project Manager to support Mainframe Infrastructure environment
Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2024-08-22
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Would you like to be part of a team in Nordea, and Contribute to Maintain, develop and optimize our Mainframe Infrastructure environment to be the best Mainframe environment in Nordic. We are now looking for an (Senior) Project Manager to join our team and help govern and ensure our development activities deliver the promised value in terms of deliveries, time and budget. You will also focus on business critical stability in the service we provide to our customers.
At Nordea, we know our customers' needs are changing - and we're deeply committed to meeting them with the financial solutions of tomorrow. We're creating an agile environment where we're harnessing the power of technology - one where you can make an impact. So bring your skills, ideas and unique background. With us, you'll find plenty of opportunities to grow and make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
You will join team Mainframe Managed Services Organisation, who are responsible of optimize the Nordea Mainframe. Your future team has 15-20 members in Denmark, Poland, Sweden and Finland. We ensure governance of our supplier, finance follow-up on Mainframe budget, compliance of the Mainframe and security of Mainframe.
What you'll be doing:
* Running and drive projects within the mainframe areas (contract and deliveries)
* Project is regarding Mainframe security, architecture update, modernization and similar
* Close collaboration with stakeholder and supplier and understand the scope of each sub-programme and workstreams
* Following up on budget and keep the budget
* Track progress of the program execution and provide regular status report for stakeholders
* Drive and coordinate the needed activities in mainframe in collaboration with relevant people such as , suppliers, providers, application owners, service domain tech leads and other SMEs
* Provide the guidance to people for each actions to make sure that the programme activities are being executed
The role is based in Gdynia, Helsinki or Stockholm. We follow hybrid model of working. We welcome you to a motivated and energetic team with committed and strong relationships cross functionally, with stakeholders all across Nordea.
Who you are
This role is focusing on IBM Mainframe environment, and your previous working experience as a Mainframe SME, System programmer or architect is beneficial.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you have/are:
* Great team player who wants to find a solution together with people
* Strong communicator in English (both written and verbal); can express complicated matter in an easy way
* Ability to manage deadlines and assignments together with multiple stakeholers (working with Agile Methodologies
* Good understanding of IT infrastructure and system
* Mindset towards continuous development of process and ways of working
* Planning / organizing skills and analytical & persistent when working with problems and obstacles
* Previous experience in budget forecasting and reporting analysis
* 4-8 years of professional experience where you've been responsible for execution/delivery and follow-ups in an IT environment
* University degree ideally in computer science or information technology, or equivalent experience
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 19/09/2024. For more information, you're welcome to contact hiring manager Jan Michael Christensen via jan.michael.christensen@nordea.com
.
Recruitment process in a nutshell in these Project Manager positions: 1) application via Nordea.com, 2) you get a call/email from Jan Michael for an interview where he tells more about the role, 3) personality assessment & you'll have an opportunity to hear the review of this assessment from our recruiter and hiring manager, 4) background check, mandatory finance industry requirement, 5) final offer from Nordea.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
For candidates from Sweden: For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-19
