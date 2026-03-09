Senior Project Manager Powertrain Phase-Out
2026-03-09
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
, Huddinge
, Sundbyberg
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a senior project manager to lead phase-out initiatives within the powertrain area, with a focus on engine and gearbox platforms. The assignment is set in a complex R&D and industrial environment where structured lifecycle management, business continuity and long-term aftermarket commitments are critical.
You will work closely with stakeholders across engineering, production, logistics, purchasing, aftermarket and finance to ensure that phase-out activities are executed in a controlled, transparent and well-governed way with minimal operational disruption.
Job DescriptionLead and coordinate phase-out projects related to engine and gearbox platforms.
Create and maintain structured project plans, milestones and timelines.
Identify risks, drive mitigation plans and manage deviations throughout the project lifecycle.
Coordinate cross-functional stakeholders across R&D, production, logistics, purchasing, aftermarket and finance.
Secure industrial and operational readiness during the transition and phase-out process.
Prepare decision material and status reporting for steering committees and senior stakeholders.
Drive alignment between technical, operational and financial perspectives.
Ensure a structured handover to product maintenance when phase-out activities are completed.
Contribute to clear communication and strong governance across the assignment.
RequirementsExtensive experience as a Senior Project Manager in product development or R&D environments.
Proven ability to manage complex cross-functional projects.
Strong experience with structured project governance and milestone management.
Experience managing technical lifecycle or phase-out programs.
Experience working with complex technical systems, preferably within powertrain or similar engineering domains.
Understanding of product lifecycle management and technology phase-out processes.
Experience coordinating stakeholders across engineering, production and business functions.
Strong competence in risk management and mitigation planning.
Experience preparing decision support material for steering groups and senior stakeholders.
Degree in Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Project Management, or a similar technical field, alternatively equivalent professional experience.
Fluent English, spoken and written.
Nice to haveExperience from industrialization or manufacturing environments.
Experience working with production, supply chain or aftermarket operations.
Previous experience from the automotive or heavy vehicle industry.
Experience working with powertrain systems such as engines or transmissions.
Swedish language skills.
Application
