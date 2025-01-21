Senior Project Manager in Global Logistics
2025-01-21
Are you looking for new opportunities and want to take on a Senior Project Manager role, working within Scania Logistics Packaging, collaborating with all TRATON brands?
About Us
The Packaging Department (OA) is part of the Scania Logistics Organization within Production, Procurement, and Logistics (PPL) Organization. The team has responsibility for Scania centralized packaging, including: strategy and execution, development, assortment, selection, systems, and the empty packaging pools within Scania. This role will collaborate closely with all Traton Group brands to support our strategy that we will develop and operate common intercontinental and regional logistics packaging networks with a common assortment, packaging concepts & standards.
About the Role
This Senior Project Manager role is a new position within the Packaging Department. As a Senior Project Manager within our team, you will be managing Packaging strategic cross-functional and cross-brand projects. One major initiative for which you will be the project manager is the Traton common packaging assortment. This will include development and selection of new common physical packaging, common brand/supplier criteria, common systems, governance, execution within the brands, and overall change management.
Logistics has an impact on almost all of Scania 's core processes and you will be a key player when it comes to shaping the future of Scania 's logistics strategy. We offer a job in an international environment with multiple contact surfaces, both internally and externally. Some travelling is to be expected in this role.
Your Profile and Qualifications
The ideal candidate has a university degree (business area orientation desired) with a minimum 5-8 years of project management experience in cross-cultural, cross-brand, and/or cross-cultural projects. Experience within logistics and/or production strongly desired.
You are also excellent in communications, fluent in English, and have strong interpersonal skills working with all levels of stakeholders. Communication skills in Swedish, German, and/or Portuguese is a plus. You are detail oriented, self-motivated, skilled in problem identification and resolution, and transparent.
The position will require some domestic and international travel.
What We Offer
We offer a positive and collaborative work climate in a hybrid work set-up. In Logistics, continuous learning is natural; we are passionate about our work, and we support and challenge each other to grow and deliver results that make a difference for people, planet and profit.
As an employee at Scania, we will offer you other benefits such as a wellness allowance, performance bonuses, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at a reduced price, and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Further information
Haley Wilson, Head of Packaging, haley.wilson@scania.com
Application
Please send your CV, cover letter and copies of grades via scania.com as soon as possible and no later than February 2nd , 2025
A background check is conducted for this position
Scania is a world-leading supplier of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers, we drive the transition to a sustainable transport system. In 2022, we delivered 80,238 trucks, 4,994 buses and 13,400 industrial and marine engines to our customers. Net sales amounted to more than SEK 170 billion, of which over 21 percent was service-related. Scania was founded in 1891 and today operates in more than 100 countries and has approximately 57,000 employees. Research and development is mainly concentrated in Sweden. Manufacturing takes place in Europe and Latin America, with regional product centers in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of the TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), http://www.scania.com
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9116543