Senior Project Manager
MultiMind Holding AB / Logistikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla logistikjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MultiMind Holding AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
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We are currently looking for a Senior Project Manager to our exciting customer Bureau Veritas. This is a permanent role starting as soon as possible.
About the Company
Bureau Veritas Primary Integration (BVPI), global leader in data center consulting services is part of the Bureau Veritas Group, focusing on mission critical data center facilities planning, construction and operation. With high quality delivery commitment, we build trust by helping clients meet challenges, thus helping in Shaping a World of Trust. BVPI are partners to the world's most renowned hyperscale, co-location, technology, financial and telecommunications companies, building, operating or occupying data centers across 35 countries around the world.
The role
We ́re seeking an experienced Data Centre Project Manager to lead the planning, execution, and delivery of data centre projects. The successful candidate will have a strong technical background, excellent project management skills, and the ability to manage cross-functional teams.
The Project Manager for Data Centre Commissioning is responsible for overseeing the successful implementation and commissioning of new data center facilities. This includes managing the project timeline, budget, and stakeholders to ensure the data center meets all technical and operational requirements. The Project Manager will work closely with the construction team, infrastructure specialists, and end-users to coordinate all aspects of the commissioning process.
Main responsibilities include:
Develop and manage the project plan, timeline, and budget for the data center commissioning process
Coordinate and lead meetings with cross-functional teams including construction, commissioning, and facilities management
Manage procurement of necessary equipment for commissioning
Oversee testing and validation of all data center systems and infrastructure
Collaborate with stakeholders and vendors, to ensure alignment and effective communication.
Identify, assess, and mitigate project risks to ensure minimal impact on project timelines and budgets.
Lead and manage cross-functional project teams, including vendors, contractors, and internal stakeholders.
Provide technical guidance and oversight into data center design, infrastructure, and operations.
Manage project budgets, track expenses, and ensure cost-effective delivery.
Provide regular project updates to stakeholders, including progress reports and status updates.
Ensure the data center meets all relevant standards, regulations, and the client ́s technical specifications
Identify and mitigate project risks, issues, and changes throughout the commissioning lifecycle
Manage stakeholder communications and report on project status to executive leadership
Develop comprehensive commissioning documentation and handover materials
Required qualifications
Bachelor ́s degree in engineering, or a related technical field
5+ years of experience managing complex data center or critical infrastructure projects
Strong working knowledge of data center design, infrastructure, and commissioning best practices
Proven project management skills with the ability to develop and execute detailed project plans
Excellent communication and stakeholder management capabilities
Familiarity with relevant data center standards and compliance requirements
PMP or other relevant project management certification is preferred
Interested?
If you are up for the challenge and think it suits you, we ́d like to hear from you. Apply today, the position might be filled before the application deadline. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Holding AB
(org.nr 556618-3686), https://www.multimind.se/
412 50 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Bureau Veritas Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Daniella Famili 0708152803 Jobbnummer
9971364