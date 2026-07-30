Geotechnicians, Kiruna
Palsatech Sverige AB / Lagerjobb / Kiruna Visa alla lagerjobb i Kiruna
2026-07-30
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Palsatech is looking for geotechnicians to support geological work at our operations in Kiruna, Sweden. The role is based at our local operations center and focuses on hands-on technical support for mineral exploration and mining-related projects.
This position is suitable for someone with interest in the mining sector and practical work. Any vocational training, studies or experience in geology, mining, or related fields, is considered an advantage.
Initially, we can provide support with housing, but in the long term we expect you to settle in the region.
Your Responsibilities
Supporting various technical tasks as needed
Assisting geologists in daily project work
Sample handling and preparation
Cutting and processing drill cores
Operating a forklift and handling materials
Maintaining a safe, organised and efficient working environment
What We are Looking For
Practical mindset and willingness to work hands-on
Ability to work independently as well as part of a team
A strong focus on safety and quality
Residence in Sweden or the local region or willingness to move to the region
Forklift license and occupational safety card, or willingness to complete these certifications
Valid Category B driving license
Language skills
English: working proficiency required
Swedish: considered an advantage
What we offer
A practical role in real exploration and mining projects
Support from an experienced, skilled and approachable team
An opportunity to develop your technical skills and industry knowledge
A versatile working environment within an international geoservices company
If you are motivated, curious, and interested in gaining hands-on experience in the mining and exploration industry, we would be happy to hear from you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Please apply using the form on our website Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Palsatech Sverige AB
(org.nr 559540-9086), http://www.palsatech.fi/
Industrivägen 20 (visa karta
)
981 38 KIRUNA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
10016525