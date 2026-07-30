Geotechnical supervisor, Kiruna
Palsatech Sverige AB / Byggjobb / Kiruna Visa alla byggjobb i Kiruna
2026-07-30
, Gällivare
, Jokkmokk
, Pajala
, Överkalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Palsatech Sverige AB i Kiruna
Position Summary
As a Geotechnical Supervisor at Palsatech Sweden, you will be responsible for managing and coordinating daily operations within our Palsacenters, ensuring the efficient delivery of core handling, sample preparation, storage, and support services for mineral exploration and mining projects.
The role combines operational leadership, personnel management, health and safety responsibility, quality control, and customer collaboration and taking part into the actual work. You will lead a team of geotechnicians and serve as the key link between geologists, customers, project stakeholders, and company management.
Your mission is to ensure that all work is carried out safely, efficiently, and to the highest quality standards while maintaining a productive and well-organized working environment.
Key Responsibilities
Operations Management
Plan, coordinate, and supervise daily activities within the Palsacenter while actively contributing to core handling, sample preparation, and other geotechnical operations.
Ensure efficient workflow for sample handling, core processing, storage, and related services.
Allocate personnel, equipment, and work tasks according to project priorities and customer requirements.
Monitor productivity, quality, and operational performance.
Ensure projects and customer deliverables are completed accurately and on schedule.
Maintain facilities, equipment, and work areas in a safe and organized condition.
Support continuous improvement of operational processes and workflows.
Personnel Management
Direct management responsibility for geotechnicians and operational personnel.
Recruit, onboard, train, and develop employees.
Conduct performance reviews and development discussions.
Foster a positive, collaborative, and high-performing team culture.
Provide daily guidance and support to employees.
Ensure staffing levels and workforce planning align with operational needs.
Promote skill development and knowledge sharing within the team.
Health, Safety & Environment (HSE)
Take overall responsibility for workplace safety within the Palsacenter.
Promote and maintain a strong safety culture across all operations.
Conduct risk assessments, safety inspections, and toolbox meetings.
Investigate incidents, near misses, and non-conformities and implement corrective actions.
Ensure employees have the necessary training, certifications, and personal protective equipment (PPE).
Ensure compliance with company procedures and applicable regulations.
Drive continuous improvement in safety, environmental, and quality performance.
Qualifications
Required
Experience in a supervisory or leadership role within mining, mineral exploration, geology services, logistics, warehousing, production, or a related field.
Experience managing personnel and coordinating daily operations.
Organizational and planning skills.
Good understanding of workplace health and safety practices.
Ability to manage multiple tasks and priorities in a fast-paced environment.
Excellent communication and leadership abilities.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office and operational planning systems.
Valid driver's license (Category B).
English, both written and spoken – good/excellent.
Preferred
Experience working with drill core handling, sample preparation, geological materials, or mining-related operations.
Technical education or vocational background in geology, mining, engineering, logistics, or a related discipline.
Experience supervising operational teams in industrial or technical environments.
Formal health and safety training.
Experience with quality management systems and process improvement.
Knowledge of exploration and mining industry workflows.
Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
Personal Attributes
We are looking for a confident and hands-on leader who enjoys combining operational management with people leadership.
The ideal candidate is:
A strong communicator and team builder.
Safety-focused and accountable.
Structured, organized, and dependable.
Solution-oriented and proactive.
Comfortable working in a practical and operational environment.
Customer-focused and service-minded.
Able to motivate and develop team members.
Capable of making decisions and prioritizing effectively under changing conditions.
Success Factors
The successful candidate will:
Maintain an excellent safety record within the Palsacenter.
Ensure all customer work is delivered on time and to the required quality standards.
Build and retain a motivated and capable geotechnical team.
Maintain efficient workflows and resource utilization.
Deliver high levels of customer satisfaction.
Drive continuous improvement in operational performance and quality.
Contribute to the continued growth and success of Palsatech Sweden. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Please apply using the form on our website Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Palsatech Sverige AB
(org.nr 559540-9086), http://www.palsatech.fi/
Industrivägen 20 (visa karta
)
981 38 KIRUNA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
10016524