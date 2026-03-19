Senior Project Manager
Cytiva Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Uppsala
2026-03-19
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cytiva Sweden AB i Uppsala
, Solna
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology? At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life. Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. Take your next step to an altogether life-changing career. Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
The Project Management Office (PMO) is responsible for executing large Capital Expenditure (CapEx) projects at our Uppsala site. The PMO organization consists of Senior Project Managers, Project Managers, and supporting roles such as Project Controllers and Purchasing Support.
As a Senior Project Manager, you will be responsible for the development, planning, and execution of Capital Expenditure projects at the Uppsala site. You will drive projects from early concept phase through implementation and handover, working closely with internal stakeholders to develop project scopes, business cases, and feasibility studies. In this role, you will gather input and solutions from suppliers, obtain budgetary quotations, and establish reliable cost estimates to support investment decisions.
You will lead large, complex projects or programs consisting of multiple projects, working across several functional areas to coordinate, collaborate, and ensure successful delivery. The outcomes of your work will have a significant impact on the business.
This position reports to the Senior Manager PMO and will be an on-site role.
What you will do:
Lead the execution of mid-sized to large, complex projects and programs, ensuring all activities are performed in accordance with Cytiva policies, the Project Handbook for Capital Investments, contractual agreements, quality standards, EHS requirements, financial targets, and schedule commitments.
Lead the project team, establish the project execution approach and oversee project hand-over, execution planning, and monitoring and control activities for both internal and external resources to accomplish project goals.
Coach and mentor Project Managers and engineers in the line organization on project management-related tasks and best practices.
Provide clear, timely and structured communication on project and program status, including schedule, budget, process, and risks, to relevant stakeholders.
Who you are:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in with a relevant engineering field or equivalent technical training.
Several years of project/program management experience within technical installation or capital investment projects.
Previous experience from managing projects in a global setting within a matrix organization.
PMP certification or equivalent project management certification.
Fluent in both Swedish and English.
Strong communication, conflict management, and interpersonal skills, with the ability to influence across functions.
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Experience from similar role within the life science industry.
Experience with procurement and contracting of large technical or capital projects.
Cytiva, a Danaher operating company, offers a broad array of comprehensive, competitive benefit programs that add value to our lives. Whether it's a health care program or paid time off, our programs contribute to life beyond the job.
Join our winning team today. Together, we'll accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology. We partner with customers across the globe to help them solve their most complex challenges, architecting solutions that bring the power of science to life. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cytiva Sweden AB
(org.nr 556108-1919)
Björkgatan 30 (visa karta
)
751 84 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Cytiva Sverige AB Jobbnummer
9808673