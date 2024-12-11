Senior Project Manager
2024-12-11
To provide project management, for the data fiber cable pulling contract, including planning, coordinating and being responsible for overseeing all aspects of the project.
The employee will be the Senior Project Manager for the project, managing all aspects of execution and delivery, as well as managing both the Client and team on site. This senior individual should also bring the necessary deep technical expertise required by the project scope in the areas of Data Fibre Cable Pulling, Testing and Termination.
The employee will be responsible for the cable pulling installation and testing of all Cabling installations and subsequent technical documentation. This individual will work with the wider team to define work packages and procedures, supervise project activities and drive safe execution across the project and workers.
Skills and Capabilities required for the role:
1. Technical Proficiency: Must show a strong understanding of low voltage electrical systems, including installation, maintenance, and troubleshooting of various cable types.
2.Safety Awareness: Committed to adhering to safety regulations and protocols, ensuring a safe working environment for self and colleagues.
3. Problem-Solving Skills: Ability to quickly identify issues during installations and implement effective solutions to prevent delays.
4. Attention to Detail: Meticulous approach to tasks, ensuring that installations are completed to specifications and minimizing potential future issues.
5. Physical Stamina: Capable of handling the physical demands of cable pulling, including lifting and manoeuvring heavy cables in confined spaces.
6. Team Collaboration: Proven ability to work as part of a team, effectively communicating with other trades and stakeholders to achieve project goals.
7. Time Management: Skilled in organising and prioritising work to meet project deadlines without compromising on quality.
8. Adaptability: Flexible and able to adjust to changing project requirements, work environments, and technological advancements Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
BTR Personnel services AB
