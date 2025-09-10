Senior Project Manager - Manufacturing investments
2025-09-10
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
Your Role and Responsibilities
Are you a seasoned project manager with a passion for driving industrial investment projects from concept to completion? We're looking for a skilled and motivated Senior Project Manager to join our MOHP Operations team in Västerås. In this role, you'll lead strategically important investment projects that support our continued growth, operational excellence, and long-term competitiveness.
You'll take full ownership of project execution - from planning and procurement to supplier management and final handover - while ensuring compliance with internal standards, timelines, and budget. Your leadership will be key in driving results, sharing best practices, and lifting the project execution capability within the organization.
To succeed in this role, you bring solid experience from industrial project management, including machinery investments and infrastructure-related installations (e.g. electricity, ventilation, construction). You enjoy working close to operations, and you're confident in navigating both technical and commercial aspects of large-scale projects.
You will be mainly accountable for:
Lead and deliver complex industrial investment projects, ensuring quality, budget, and time targets are met.
Manage procurement processes, supplier coordination, and technical specifications in collaboration with cross-functional teams.
Drive continuous improvement by sharing knowledge, mentoring others, and optimizing project execution processes.
Represent the project in internal and external forums, including inspection/verification activities at supplier, stakeholder meetings, and formal project close-out.
Qualifications for the role
A master's degree in mechanical engineering or equivalent, combined with a strong track record of delivering results in technical project environments.
A strong passion for and deep engagement in investment and industrialization projects, particularly within high-precision manufacturing environments.
At least 10 years of solid experience in project management and industrial investments - ideally including advanced machining processes such as turning, milling, drilling, and grinding.
Extensive knowledge of project planning (e.g. MS Project, WBS Scheduler), cost follow-up and budgeting (e.g. SAP), as well as RFQ processes, supplier negotiations, stakeholder communication, and risk management.
Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English, written and spoken.
Driver's license.
What's in it for you?
We empower you to take initiative, challenge ideas, and lead with confidence. You'll grow through meaningful work, continuous learning, and support that's tailored to your goals. Every idea you share and every action you take contributes to something bigger.
More about us
ABB Motion High Power (MOHP) Division offers a comprehensive product portfolio of large AC motors and generators. From general purpose to highly customized designs, synchronous motors provide high efficiency, reliability and availability across all major industries and applications, including some in the toughest and most demanding environments. The division also has a long track record of designing and building generators for wide range of industries, including power generation, marine, oil and gas, mining, and data centers.
Hiring Manager Andreas Wallner, +4670-639 89 47, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives; Unionen: Katja Saari, +4673- 077 05 02; Ledarna: Mats Wahlund, +4676- 769 80 0; Sveriges ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +4670- 396 0002. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Linda Lundstedt +4672-461 23 43
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Last day to apply is September 30th.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
Join us. Be part of the team where progress happens, industries transform, and your work shapes the world. Run What Runs the World.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe.
