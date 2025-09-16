Senior Program Manager

Hcl Technologies Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2025-09-16


Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv, Lerum eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Hcl Technologies Sweden AB i Göteborg, Skövde, Helsingborg, Linköping, Malmö eller i hela Sverige

Job Requirements / Description:
Account Management: Overseeing client relationships and ensuring satisfaction.
Project and Program Management: Leading initiatives from planning through execution.
Delivery and Quality Management: Ensuring deliverables meet quality standards.
Customer Coordination and Relationship Management: Acting as the primary liaison between clients and internal teams.
Escalation Management: Handling issues and ensuring timely resolution.
Requirements Management: Gathering and translating client needs into actionable plans.
Pre-sales Activities: Supporting business development efforts.
Business Growth: Identifying opportunities to expand services and deepen client engagement.

Qualifications:
Education: Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, Business, or related fields. MBA or PMP certification is preferred.
Experience: 12+ years in program or project management, with a strong technical background and hands on experience in driving PLM projects.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-16
E-post: vikas.koul@hcltech.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
HCL Technologies Sweden AB (org.nr 556955-5609), https://www.hcltech.com/geo-presence/sweden

Jobbnummer
9511126

Prenumerera på jobb från Hcl Technologies Sweden AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Hcl Technologies Sweden AB: