Senior Program Manager
Hcl Technologies Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-09-16
Job Requirements / Description:
Account Management: Overseeing client relationships and ensuring satisfaction.
Project and Program Management: Leading initiatives from planning through execution.
Delivery and Quality Management: Ensuring deliverables meet quality standards.
Customer Coordination and Relationship Management: Acting as the primary liaison between clients and internal teams.
Escalation Management: Handling issues and ensuring timely resolution.
Requirements Management: Gathering and translating client needs into actionable plans.
Pre-sales Activities: Supporting business development efforts.
Business Growth: Identifying opportunities to expand services and deepen client engagement.
Qualifications:
Education: Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, Business, or related fields. MBA or PMP certification is preferred.
Experience: 12+ years in program or project management, with a strong technical background and hands on experience in driving PLM projects. Så ansöker du
