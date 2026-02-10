Senior Product Manager- Automotive
2026-02-10
We are looking for a Swedish speaking Senior Product Manager- Automotive for a global automotive company in Gothenburg.
Start is in March 2026, 6 months limited contract to begin with, Possibility of extension after that.
Assignment Description:
Lead and orchestrate cross-functional activities across MSS, R&D, Strategy, and Design to deliver a unified Product Definition Report for each program.
Integrate inputs from market insights, user research, regulatory requirements, and technical feasibility to shape the overall product concept and positioning.
Ensure alignment across domains-Smart Cockpit, ADAS, EE, AI, and Vehicle Architecture-to secure coherent product direction and product readiness.
Conduct structured analysis and data-driven evaluation of customer needs, segment trends, and competitor strategies to guide product decisions.
Support portfolio and lifecycle strategy through coordination of feature definition, content selection, and profitability assessment.
Prepare and present clear proposals and documentation to management and project steering teams for milestone approvals and business reviews.
Qualifications
Have several years of experience as a Product Manager or Product Definition Lead in the automotive industry, ideally with exposure to European and global markets.
Strong capability to coordinate multi-domain teams and translate technical, market, and business inputs into a coherent product definition.
Solid understanding of product planning principles, including market analysis, benchmarking, and content-to-cost assessment.
Excellent analytical skills with proficiency in Excel, BI tools, and quantitative modelling to support datadriven decisions.
Strong communication and presentation skills, with the ability to synthesize complex topics and influence senior stakeholders across regions.
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, Business, or related field.
Language Requirements
Native-level Swedish
Fluent English
Personal Attributes
• Leadership and team coordination skills.
• Self-driven
• Communicating
• Problem solving
• Negotiating/Mediating
• Facilitating
• Cultural awareness
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is in March 2026, 6 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
