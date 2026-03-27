Senior Product Manager
Surgical Science Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-03-27
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Surgical Science is a global organisation and leading provider of medical training simulations and software solutions.
Together with healthcare partners and customers in more than 90 countries, we enhance patient safety and healthcare outcomes through evidence-based, state-of-the-art simulation technology that improves clinical proficiency and performance - enabling safe and effective training without putting patients at risk.
Our solutions are used by medical training centres, universities, hospitals, and the medical device industry for practice, assessment, and certification.
With offices in Gothenburg, Stockholm, Tel Aviv, Cleveland, Cardiff, and Shenzen, we are a fast-growing and stable organisation in a rapidly evolving world. We foster a hybrid work culture that supports onsite and remote collaboration across teams and time zones.
About the role
We're looking for a Senior Product Manager to lead the development and growth of our medical simulation products while contributing to and supporting our strategic initiatives. In this role, you'll combine your expertise in product development, clinical workflows, technology, and customer insights to shape solutions that advance healthcare training and outcomes.
You'll own complex product initiatives, align cross-functional teams, and shape the roadmap for your product area, collaborating closely with engineering, clinical, marketing, and commercial partners. This is a chance to influence products that make healthcare education more effective, while working in a fast-moving, collaborative environment.
This position will be based in our HQ in Gothenburg, reporting to Senior Director, Product Management.
What you'll do:
Support product strategy, value propositions, and core messaging as the source of truth
Support go-to-market (GTM) strategy and execution, ensuring alignment and measurable launch success
Develop and support product marketing and sales enablement materials (e.g., positioning, demos, FAQs, competitive insights, clinical value)
Act as the product authority, ensuring all materials are accurate, consistent, and strategically aligned
Own the end-to-end product lifecycle, from discovery and development to launch and iteration
Translate customer, clinical, and technical needs into clear requirements and actionable plans
Drive cross-functional execution across engineering, clinical, regulatory, and commercial teams
Conduct market analysis and prioritization to inform roadmap and long-term strategy
Represent the product in key stakeholder engagements, both internally and externally
Collaborate with Marketing on global events, exhibitions, and supporting materials
Contribute to best practices and continuously improve ways of working
Travel locally and globally as needed to engage with customers and partners (few times a year)
What you'll bring:
BSc in Biology, Life Sciences, Biomedical Engineering, Medicine, Healthcare or a related field
Experience in the clinical/medical industry, ideally within an R&D software environment
Strong technical and product expertise, with a track record of managing complex projects
Proven ability to lead cross-functional collaboration and drive product execution
Solid project management skills, with experience working in remote and global teams
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English. Swedish language is a plus
Ability to work independently, take ownership, and make sound product decisions
Strong interpersonal, stakeholder management, analytical, and problem-solving skills
Why choose us?
We operate at the intersection of innovative software and purpose-driven product development.
We are a global organization with strong values and deep roots in Swedish work culture.
We offer a high level of trust, autonomy, and true ownership over your work.
Benefits:
Global environment (English as primary language)
Hybrid work
Flexible working hours
Optional Private healthcare
Wellness allowance (Friskvårdsbidrag)
Optional bicycle lease
Surgical Science as an employer
Surgical Science is a global and continuously expanding organisation. You will be part of a dynamic, creative environment where we make sure to allow all employees to influence and contribute with their own unique experiences and knowledge.
Guided by our core values - curiosity, respect, and perseverance - we strive to empower our people by recognising their strengths, supporting their growth, and creating opportunities to make a real impact.
We invite you to join us on this exciting and meaningful journey - to shape the future of medical training and improve care for patients around the world.
Apply today!
If you think you would fit our fantastic team and enjoy our work environment, apply as soon as possible as recruitment is ongoing. Let us meet and work out together whether we are a match! We kindly request that you apply on our career site with a CV in English. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Surgical Science Sweden AB
(org.nr 556544-8783)
Drakegatan 7A (visa karta
)
412 50 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9823758