Senior Product Manager
2025-12-12
We are seeking a Senior Product Manager for a global retail company in Stockholm. Start is February 1st, 8 months contract to begin with. This role is 80% onsite in Stockholm and 20% can be carried out remotely.
We are transforming customer service, and we're looking for an experienced Product Manager to help lead the way. You'll drive digital-first support powered by self-service tools, Gen AI chatbots, AI agents, and Agentic AI - making it easier for customers to help themselves while reserving human support for the moments that matter most.
What you'll do:
• Shape the next-generation support experience, from discovery to delivery and iteration.
• Translate customer and business needs into clear product requirements and priorities.
• Collaborate with UX, engineering, analytics, and stakeholders to launch seamless digital experiences.
• Define, track, and optimize key success metrics like deflection rate, CSAT, and chat adoption.
• Use experimentation and customer insights to inform strategic decisions and product improvements.
Who you are:
• Experienced Product Manager with a digital background, ideally in Retail, AI or customer support.
• Strong communicator and collaborator who thrives in cross-functional teams.
• Customer-focused problem-solver with a data-informed mindset and ability to prioritize impact.
• Comfortable with ambiguity, agile processes, and continuous improvement.
• Curious and proactive-always looking for smarter ways to serve customers and enhance the team's ways of working.
This role requires fluency in English.
This is a full-time consultant position in Stockholm through Incluso. Start is February 1st, 8 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 80% onsite in Stockholm and 20% can be carried out remotely.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
Incluso
Marianne Nilsson marianne@incluso.se +46 70 417 44 19
