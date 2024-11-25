Senior Product Manager
2024-11-25
Role Overview: To implement the strategic direction, development, and execution of a Product/s, currently focused on social engagement. This role is crucial for maximizing commercial value, aligning product initiatives with business objectives, and delivering outstanding product experiences that meet market needs.
Key Responsibilities:
Define and implement product strategy based on business objectives, market trends, customer needs, and competition; whilst ensuring alignment with business objectives to maximize the value and success of current products, identify market opportunities capitalizing on market trends and meeting customer needs.
Collaborate with engineering, architecture, and customer teams to create and guide product strategy to optimize performance, enhance features, manage product lifecycles and create a seamless product experience for customers and end-users.
Drive a culture of innovation by implementing product performance metrics to drive data-driven insights that guide product decisions and assess success, understanding player behaviour to refine product strategy/product roadmap, enhance customer satisfaction and deliver cutting-edge technology solutions.
Gather and analyze customer feedback to shape product features and ensure that products address key pain points and deliver exceptional value.
Manage product roadmaps, prioritize features, and allocate resources for maximum impact and value.
Develop product budget and monitor/control spend in order to deliver strategy, prioritising projects in line with strategic intent and financial feasibility of projects.
Own financial profitability of a product by continuously identifying areas of opportunity and risk within revenue forecasts and develop/implement strategic actions to correct the projection in order to maintain the forecasted revenue trajectory.
Drive growth and profitability by boosting sales, expanding market share, and exploring new business opportunities related to product.
Key Qualifications and Experience:
8 - 12 years of experience with 8 years of experience in Product or related fields and at least 3 years of experience in a Leadership role.
Advanced understanding of job-related concepts and specialization in some areas and / or a Bachelor's degree in Business, Product Management, Engineering, or a related field. Management experience in domain within the Social, iGaming, Sports Betting, Casino or related industries.
Specific & Business Knowledge Required:
Numerate & Analytical Proficiency; Commercial / Economic acumen; Communication & negotiation skills (verbal & written); Conflict management; Product Design Principles & Practices. Broad understanding of iGaming operations, regulatory compliance, platform architecture, modern development methodologies, and strong analytical skills.: AI/ML
Expertise in market dynamics, customer needs, product roadmaps, stakeholder management, product integration, and fostering innovation in the Gaming, sports betting, casino, or relevant industries. Så ansöker du
