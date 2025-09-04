Senior Product Compliance Officer
Göteborg
We are looking for a Product Compliance Officer for a company in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 4 months limited contract to begin with.
Assignment description and main responsibilities
• Manage all authority investigations related to potential product defects, technical explanations of part or systems in the car.
• Manage our Critical fora CCMT.
• Ensure that all vehicles, components, and systems comply with relevant regulations, standards, and legal requirements in every market where the we operate. This includes Monitoring and interpreting automotive regulatory requirements (e.g., emissions, safety, cybersecurity).
• Ensuring product design, manufacturing, and documentation meet legal compliance.
• Coordinating with engineering, legal, and quality teams to implement compliance strategies.
• Supporting internal audits and external regulatory inspections. Managing critical concerns and the Critical Concern Management Team meeting.
• In short, act as a critical safeguard to prevent regulatory violations, product recalls, fines, and reputational damage.
Deliveries will be to answer the investigations that we have and must submit to different authorities in several markets.
Requirements
• You have atleast 7 years working experience within the relevant field.
• University degree in engineering or equivalent
• Engineering experience, experience in creating answers to authorities and also detailed
discussion in meetings with different authorities.
• Understanding the concept of type approval certification and Recall management globally
• Ability to present complex situations and sensitive topics to higher management
• Strong technical background and understanding, higher level engineering education
• Experience with product development and testing of complex technical systems
• Experience with project management
• Strong in communicating cross-functionally, both on deep technical expert level as well as on high-level
• Fluently in spoken and written English
On a personal level You are a person that is easy to cooperate with, can manage high workload in a stressed environment, you must also be able to create and present items to our top management.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 4 months limited contract to begin with. This role requires fluency in English.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Emma Hörnsten at emma@incluso.se
