Senior Procurement Professional - Expert Buyer
2024-11-18
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
At Volvo Cars Procurement organization, we're building a future-focused organization through strategic partnerships and resilient global value chains. Our global category teams collaborate closely with stakeholders to drive innovation, foster long-term supplier relationships, and create a sustainable global footprint. We're committed to reducing supply chain risks while constantly exploring new suppliers and ideas.
We empower our teams to take ownership, foster innovation, and deliver exceptional value to support the success of both our business and our customers. Join us in unleashing the full potential of our global organization!
At Direct Material Procurement we're looking for a talented Expert Buyers to make a powerful impact within our dynamic, global organization. In this role, you'll be at the forefront of transforming cost into value, partnering with innovative, resilient, and sustainable suppliers to position Volvo Cars as the top choice for our customers. You'll take on the strategic responsibility of managing high-priority suppliers who produce the vital components and materials for our world-class cars. Collaborating with internal and external stakeholders, you'll play a crucial role in crafting an exceptional experience for every customer who buys and drives a Volvo.
We're now seeking driven and innovative individuals eager to make an impact and be part of our exciting, ambitious journey. Be part of one of our global procurement teams and shape the future with us in:
* Vehicle Platform
* Tophat
* Software & Electronics
* Propulsion & Energy
What you will do
As this is a senior professional role your scope of responsibilities will on top of your regular scope also include more strategic responsibilities, as well as to help us drive the change and transformation in the organization.
* Navigate a dynamic environment, embracing new challenges, high-tempo and complex negotiations
* Develop and execute purchasing strategies aligned with future technologies and business needs
* Take ownership of the supply base, ensuring financially sound, sustainable, and capable suppliers
* Together with global category teams and internal stakeholders plan and execute strategic supplier selections
* Ensure all purchasing deliverables are met at each program milestone
* Collaborate with category teams and stakeholders to guarantee supplier capability, quality, and on-time deliveries
* Drive initiatives to optimize ongoing business and continuously identifying opportunities for cost savings in commercial, technical, and supply chain areas
* Continuously assess and manage supply base risks while seeking ways to improve and streamline operations
What you will bring
Besides brining all bellow expertise, we believe you have the ability to build trust through honesty, integrity, and authenticity. You will shine in this role if you are structured and organized, and you know how to effectively manage complexity and diverse interfaces.
* Strong business acumen with experience working internationally with global suppliers, balancing short-term needs with long-term goals.
* You build trust through honesty, integrity, and authenticity.
* Structured and organized, effectively managing complexity and diverse interfaces.
* Confidence in influencing stakeholders in an international setting, with fluent English communication.
* Resilience in achieving results under pressure, consistently seeking new opportunities through formal and informal development channels.
* Collaborative and goal-oriented approach, with expertise in supplier management and fact-based negotiations.
Experience in fast-paced, ambiguous environments undergoing digital transformation, with a knack for turning challenges into business opportunities.
