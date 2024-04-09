Senior Procurement Manager - Malmö
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Malmö Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Malmö
2024-04-09
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2024-04-09Arbetsuppgifter
We are looking for a Procurement Manager for a 6 months assignment with the opportunity for a permanent contract after the assignment.
Job Assignments
• Primary point of contact for country and regional Operations regarding RS, PS, and other assigned areas by the VP of Global Operational Excellence.
• Responsible for managing all global supply-related documents, such as policies, guidelines, and KPIs.
• Play a role in enhancing operational performance and efficiency by creating and enhancing processes and systems.
• Lead the global product approval board for RS.
• Oversee supplier relationships and act as the main point of contact for all RS consumables suppliers.
• Lead supplier evaluations and negotiations in collaboration with the VP Global Operational Excellence to establish mutually beneficial partnerships.
• Monitor contract compliance and review supplier performance indicators to maintain effective communication and uphold contractual obligations.
• Take part in and/or oversee contract discussions.
• Manage supplier projects as required, such as updating cost projections, providing market analysis, and optimizing supplier selection.
• Communicate the Category Strategy to internal teams, highlighting evolving factors affecting contract negotiations along with global economic trends and potential service risks.
• Take part in budget and strategic planning procedures.
• Organize and lead monthly calls with country teams to address all issues effectively.
• Collaborate with the ESG department to assess suppliers.
• Authority includes to negotiate pricing and other terms and conditions on behalf of the VP Global Operational Excellence, as well as negotiate Frame Agreements as authorized by the VP Global Operational Excellence.
Requirements
• University degree or equivalent experience in the field.
• 5-8 years of relevant experience.
• Proficient in the Category field (technology, negotiation, communication, supplier management).
• Proficiency in leadership, networking, public speaking, time management, and business acumen.
• Thorough understanding of company operations and market trends.
• Excellent analytical and strategic thinking abilities.
• Demonstrate a high level of responsibility and dedication.
• Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Tillträde och ansökan
Start Date: 2024-04-15
End Date: 2024-09-30. With the opportunity for a permanent contract
Deadline: 2024-04-11
Remote work: 25%
Location: Malmö
Contact person: +46 790 06 27 11
Selections and interviews are ongoing!Om företaget
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs. Sway Sourcing has a company management and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find the candidates who quickly become an asset for the companies. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "824". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://swaysourcing.com/ Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Kontakt
Isabel Tataje isabel@swaysourcing.com +46 79 006 27 11 Jobbnummer
8598957