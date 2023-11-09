Senior Process Specialist, Battery sector
Company Description
AFRY is a global leader in engineering, design, and advisory services. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society. We are 19,000 devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalization, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.
Making Future
Job Description
In General the role is to act as a project manager or a process lead in planning or execution phases of Clients' investment projects. You would actively contribute to project sales, development of new solutions and ways of working.
Typical work tasks for a Senior Process Specialist include:
Acting as a lead engineer with deep understanding in selected topics/areas
Process modeling and simulation
Competence development
Proposal preparation
Business development in selected topics/areas
Close collaboration with clients within global networks
Participating in studies
Technical consulting for the clients in the battery sector
You are fully supported by multi-skilled colleagues and our international project base provide an opportunity for further professional growth. We are committed to ensure your well-being at work and induct you profoundly to our business.
Our teams are located in Luleå and Stockholm but we work in a flexible hybrid model supporting both in-office and remote workers.
Qualifications
In order to succeed in this role, you have
M.Sc. education or higher in relevant field, preferably chemical engineering or metallurgy
Several years of experience with batteries and/or battery materials in operating plants/design/development projects either from production/manufacturing, engineering or technology suppliers' side
Subject matter expert in one or more of the following:
Knowledge of non-ferrous metals (Cu, Ni, Co, Zn, Li) processing
Battery chemicals production
Cathode materials (precursor Cathode Active Materials pCAM / Cathode Active Materials CAM) production
Anode materials (natural/synthetic graphite, other) production
Battery manufacturing
Battery recycling
Experience in project management
Experience in energy &mass balance calculations and process simulation
Preparation of equipment specifications and other process engineering documentation and their review
Excellent communication and organization skills to lead a project / sales team
Ability to develop new solutions and approaches in a client-oriented manner
Sales-oriented mindset, experience in proposal preparation and management
The ability to travel domestic and abroad
Proficiency in English
Please tell us more about your strengths in the application letter. We look forward to getting to know you!
Additional Information
As a stable and growing company, we provide you with a variety of opportunities to develop yourself. At AFRY you will have the possibility to deepen your knowledge within the Battery Sector value chain and get to work together with the top experts in dynamic and international project environment. At AFRY you will get to be on a global lookout position for the Battery Sector which will see tremendous growth in the upcoming decades. See following page for more information on AFRY and the Battery Value Chain https://afry.com/en/area/battery-value-chain.
At AFRY we build sustainable future together and develop sustainable solutions that serve not only our clients but also society. The work at AFRY is versatile, interesting and challenging but at the same flexible, allowing you to take care of your work-life balance. We apply flexible working in a hybrid model where possible, taking into account project needs.
We strive to include all new employees to our work community from the first day at AFRY. We are brave, devoted team players, and we wish that you have the same mindset.
Would you like to read more about your future colleagues' careers? Get to know them on our web page: https://afry.com/en/join-us/get-know-us
Benefits at AFRY
All AFRY employees are supported with lunch, exercise, culture, wellness and commuting benefit. AFRY employees are insured by private accident insurance when working remotely and in spare time. Employees have the right to receive help for taking care of a sick child at home.
The team player spirit strengthens in spare time in hobby clubs depending on the office location. AFRY employees spend time together in cross fit classes, golf clubs and board game clubs. We also encourage our employees to commute by bike. Employees with permanent contract are allowed to have a bicycle benefit in order to choose carbon neutral commuting.
Sustainability at AFRY
Sustainability and creating sustainable solutions are at the core of AFRY's business strategy and all of our operations. By combining the latest technologies and the top expertise of our employees, we create sustainable business to our clients. Read more about sustainability at AFRY: https://afry.com/en/insights/sustainability
Interested?
Send your application and CV with salary request by 2024-01-31 and join our team full of experts! We will start interviews as applications arrive and will select suitable candidate when found.
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Så ansöker du
