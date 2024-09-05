Senior Process Engineer
2024-09-05
Assignment Description:
We are looking for a Senior Process Engineer to join Engineering Department, based at Nynäshamn. In this position we offer you a technical challenging and stimulating work. You will be a part of the team developing the investment portfolio forward to achieve our goals for safety, profitability, and sustainability.
About the team
The Engineering team is a part of our manufacturing organization. The team consists of six process engineers with diverse levels of expertise. By being part of the engineering team means working with capital projects across all facilities, covering every phase from Pre-studies, Basic Engineering, Detailed Engineering to Execution. The team also support the production organisation with trouble solving, support the management organisation during due diligence and different development initiatives.
About the role
As a Senior Process Engineer, you primarily engage in project-based work and work with the overall perspective on process design and will be able to follow your work and see it develop. You act as a mentor to fellow process engineers, sharing your expertise on process design with confidence. This position entails cross-functional collaboration with various departments. Moreover, in this role you have big impacts on the result and the responsibility to identifying areas for improvement to bolster our sustainability and efficiency.
About you
With a genuine interest in working with technology and people we believe you are always eager to learn and adapt to new ways of working. Additionally, you have a high safety conscious in your work ethic. To succeed in this role its important you are a good communicator, even in high pressure situations and can engage and foster teamwork and trust. With a strong drive and good self awareness, you are actively working to develop safety and production.
In addition to your personal qualities, you bring:
• Master of Science in Chemical Engineering or equal
• A solid experience from process industry
• High proficiency in process design calculations
• Meritorious with experience of simulation tools
• Experience of environment and sustainability-work
