Senior Platform Software Engineer
2022-12-07
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Who we are
Our vision is to be the world's most progressive and desired premium car brand. After decades at the forefront of automotive safety, we have quietly become one of the world's most tech-intensive car brands. With Volvo Cars vision in focus, we now intensify the drive of the digital transformation by expanding our competences and capabilities within the areas of Analytics and Artificial Intelligence.
The Analytics & AI eART drives transformation and implementation of Analytics & AI within Volvo Cars Research & Development. The Data Science department also handles competence growth and collaborations within Analytics & AI. Our team is cross-functional and work together with our different domains within R&D. We consist of Data Scientists, Machine Learning Engineers, Software Engineers and Platform Software Engineers who together work with developing product applications and services with direct or indirect connection to our cars.
What we offer
As Volvo Cars is dedicated to becoming leader in mobility solutions, world-class data science and advanced analytics are key. Our eART is devoted to the data- and analytics transformation of R&D - you'll join our R&D central data science team of highly skilled colleagues to strengthen the team with your Software Development skills.
What you'll do
As a Senior Platform Software Engineer, you will benchmark, develop, and deploy systems that support data and analytics use cases. This will in most cases be done as part of a DevOps team and will most of the time run on in the Kubernetes ecosystem. The systems we deploy and maintain, needs to scale to many users and large amounts of data. All of the systems need to follow the security regulations. You will work with platform team in Agile/SAFe way of working together with PO and ScM.
We also follow the DevOps principle "You build it, you own it". We are responsible for the smooth operation of the services we develop. This way you will stay close to the developers/users and have a deep understanding of their pain-points and how to relieve them.
You and your skills
Given that we work horizontally across the company, multi-dimensional, communication skills is something we value deeply. We also follow the principle "We build together" and, to do so effectively, communication is key. As a part of this we also believe that you enjoy evolving by sharing your knowledge with others. You are a person who is performance orientated and always strive for excellence. We work with agile principles and to create the best possible flow and working environment it is therefore important that you can embrace an agile mindset and culture.
To succeed in this role, you need to have extensive knowledge in following areas:
• Software Engineering
• System Design
• Proficiency in a language such as golang, python, scala, rust, typescript etc.
• CI/CD toolchain, IaC & GitOps
• DevOps
• Cloud Computing
• Kubernetes & the surrounding cloud native ecosystem
• Network Security
Following skills would be meritorious:
• Cluster computing frameworks such spark, ray, dask
• Distributed training
• ACID transactions
• Table such as Iceberg, delta-lake, and Hudi
• Binary formats such as avro, orc, parquet and protobuf
• Storage systems (databases, object-stores, lustre, etc.)
• Stream processing frameworks & event-driven architecture such as beam, flink, kafka, pulsar, kinesis, storm and knative eventing.
How to apply and connect
Please submit your application in English no later than 21 December, 2022. Due to GDPR we do not accept applications over email. For questions about the position please contact Hiring Manager Aboozar Zarini at aboozar.zarini@volvocars.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact the Recruiter Emina Dedeic at emina.dedeic@volvocars.com
.
