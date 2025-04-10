Senior Platform Engineer
2025-04-10
We offer you
At Fortum, we believe in a better future and want to be involved in shaping it. Our workplace is a safe place, both physically and mentally. You will grow with professional colleagues, being trusted and free to challenge yourself. We offer comprehensive benefits, flexible working hours, and hybrid work model to support your productivity, development and wellbeing. We are committed to build diverse teams where everyone feels included and is treated equally.
More information about our culture and benefits can be found here.
Interested?
Submit your application latest on 20th of April. We start contacting suitable candidates already during the application period. If you have questions and would like to hear more about the position, please contact Recruitment Partner Lisa Kylberg at lisa.kylberg@partners.fortum.com
.
Contact details to union representatives in Sweden can be found on the bottom of this page.
To be selected for the position, the applicant must go through background clearance and a health examination including drug testing.
Are you a talented DevOps engineer with expertise in cloud platforms like Azure and AWS? We're on the lookout for someone just like you to join our CloudOps & Platform Engineering team within Fortum, specifically within the Cyber Security Platforms technical squad!
The location for this role can be in one of our office in Solna.
About the role
In this role as Senior Platform Engineer, you'll be at the forefront of developing our SOC platform and working closely with our SOC team to craft innovative threat detection solutions. You'll also have the opportunity to work with OT environments, making this role even more exciting for those with a blend of IT and OT experience. Your work will be supported by the Tech Lead and other engineers in the squad, ensuring you have the resources and collaboration needed to succeed.
In the role as Senior Platform Engineer, the following will be part of your responsibilities:
* Design, develop, and maintain our SOC platform, ensuring it remains robust and high-performing.
* Partner with the SOC team and the Cyber Security team to develop and implement cutting-edge threat detection mechanisms.
* Streamline deployment, monitoring, and management processes through automation.
* Diagnose and resolve issues related to the SOC platform and cloud infrastructure.
* Uphold security best practices and ensure compliance with industry standards.
* Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand requirements and deliver top-notch solutions.
* Continuously assess and enhance the platform to meet evolving business needs.
* Explore opportunities to work with OT environments, integrating and securing operational technology systems.
* Be on-call for technical support to ensure the platform's reliability and availability.
About you
* A degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field, or equivalent work experience.
* At least 5 years of proven experience as a DevOps Engineer or in a similar software engineering role.
* In-depth knowledge of cloud platforms, particularly Azure and/or AWS.
* Proficiency in scripting and automation with tools like PowerShell, Python, or Bash.
* Hands-on experience with CI/CD tools such as GitHub or Azure DevOps.
* Familiarity with infrastructure as code (IaC) tools like Terraform or Ansible.
* Experience with Microsoft Sentinel for threat detection and response.
* A solid understanding of security best practices and experience in SOC environments.
* Experience with OT environments and the integration of IT and OT systems is a plus.
* Strong problem-solving abilities and a collaborative team spirit.
* Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal. Ersättning
