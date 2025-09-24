Senior Pega Developer / Lead System Architect
2025-09-24
We are seeking a highly skilled Senior PEGA Developer / Lead System Architect with 10+ years of experience to join our growing technology team in Stockholm, Sweden. You will play a critical role in the design, development, and implementation of enterprise-scale PEGA solutions, working closely with stakeholders, architects, and cross-functional teams.
Key Responsibilities
Lead the end-to-end design and delivery of PEGA applications, ensuring alignment with enterprise architecture.
Collaborate with business analysts and product owners to translate business requirements into scalable PEGA solutions.
Define application layers, rule sets, case types, integrations, and UI strategies.
Lead and mentor a team of PEGA developers, ensuring adherence to PEGA best practices and guardrails.
Optimize performance using PEGA tools (PAL, DB Tracer, SMA, AES/PEGA Autonomic Event Services).
Integrate PEGA applications with REST/SOAP APIs, databases, and external systems.
Participate in code reviews, design reviews, and architecture discussions.
Ensure secure coding practices and compliance with internal and regulatory standards.
Support deployment and DevOps automation for PEGA applications using PEGA Deployment Manager, Jenkins, or similar tools.
Contribute to solution architecture, documentation, and ongoing support.
Required Skills and Experience
10+ years of hands-on PEGA experience with deep understanding of PRPC architecture.
Strong knowledge of case management, declarative rules, decisioning, data pages, activities, and integrations.
Experience with PEGA v7.x to v8.x or PEGA Infinity platform.
PEGA LSA (Lead System Architect) certification is highly preferred.
Expertise in system design, object-oriented development, and service-oriented architecture (SOA).
Hands-on experience with REST/SOAP integrations and data exchange patterns.
Experience working in Agile/Scrum delivery environments.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with ability to troubleshoot complex issues.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
Nice to Have
Experience with PEGA Customer Decision Hub (CDH), PEGA Marketing, or PEGA Customer Service.
Exposure to cloud-native PEGA deployment (Pega Cloud, AWS, Azure).
Knowledge of DevOps practices, CICD, and version control tools (e.g., Git, Jenkins).
Familiarity with robotic process automation (RPA) within PEGA. Så ansöker du
