Senior Partner Manager (German or French speaking)

2026-01-27
What We Do Flower is Flexible Power. We are a next-gen energy company leveraging AI and machine learning to make renewable energy stable and always available - even when the sun isn't shining and the wind isn't blowing.
Through smart optimization and trading of energy assets like wind and solar farms, battery systems, and EV chargers, we make renewable energy reliable and predictable, leading the charge towards the energy system of tomorrow.
Who We Are Tech company at heart. Purpose-driven at core. Flower consists of a diverse group of innovative individuals with a strong desire to improve the state of the world.
At Flower, we believe trust, collaboration and diversity are essential to not only create an inclusive work environment, but also drive career growth. By embracing varying perspectives, we allow creativity and progress to flourish.
To accelerate towards our goal of becoming the pioneering force powering the energy system of tomorrow, we are now looking for a passionate and skilled Senior Parter Manager.
About The Role: As Senior Partner Manager within Asset Development at Flower, you own origination, deal shaping, and relationship management with local developers, M&A advisors and key industry stakeholders. You build and convert a high-value pipeline of partnership and acquisition opportunities, leading complex negotiations and acting as the senior deal owner from first engagement through closing and handover. You drive cross-functional due diligence across commercial, technical, legal, regulatory, and financial workstreams, ensuring robust decision-making, risk management and investment readiness. In parallel you also strengthen how Partnerships operate at scale by developing playbooks and ways of working while coaching Partner Managers to ensure consistent, high-quality execution. You report to the Head of Asset Acquisitions and Partnership.
What You'll Do:
Grow Flower's partnership portfolio, managing all stakeholders from the acquisition process, through to the start of construction.
Originate, structure, and negotiate partnership frameworks and acquisitions. From first contact through commercial agreement and investment decision.
Lead negotiations and stakeholder management with external counterparties (incl. legal teams, municipalities, grid operators, and project partners).
Coordinate internally across finance, EPC, legal, trading, asset management and market intelligence to progress projects efficiently and manage risk.
Maintain and improve fit-for-purpose reporting and interfacing structures "as you go" in a fast-paced and evolving environment.
Develop a good understanding for BESS project fundamentals (permitting, grid connection, delivery interfaces) and apply that understanding to drive decisions and outcomes.
Be a sounding board for your colleagues. Interact and strategize with all partnering opportunities.
Who You Are:
5+ years of relevant experience with proven deal success and ownership of negotiations (roughly one full "sales/deal cycle" or more).
Educational background: MBA, Master's degree (e.g. MSc), Diplom-Ingenieur, Diplom-Kaufmann or equivalent.
Background in M&A, real estate development or commercial/corporate law.
Strong communicator who can get to the point and present complex scenarios in an easy-to-digest way.
Excellent negotiator and comfortable working with high-value projects and large pipelines.
Strong skills in negotiation, executive communication and risk mitigation.
Professional fluency in German or French and English (corporate language is English).
Interest in renewables and a clear understanding of how commercial structures drive value in energy infrastructure.
Experience in energy/renewables is a plus.
Location Our beautiful office is located in the heart of Södermalm, Stockholm, just a short walk from Slussen subway station. We encourage in-office collaboration but support a hybrid work model.
Apply Our corporate language is English, as we have over 30 nationalities in the office. We therefore appreciate it if you could submit your CV in English.
We look forward to hearing from you!
