Senior OTA Release Leader
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-08-05
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will take a key role in securing and coordinating Over-The-Air software releases in a complex automotive environment. The assignment focuses on making OTA updates secure, compliant, and efficient while aligning every release with Software Update Management System requirements.
In this role, you will work close to product development and connect development, validation, and deployment into a release process with strong traceability and clear governance. You will help create transparency around risks, compliance, and release status, while also strengthening the way OTA updates are planned, monitored, and improved over time. It is a great opportunity if you enjoy working at the intersection of release management, cybersecurity, compliance, and cross-functional coordination.
Job DescriptionYou will plan and coordinate OTA release schedules, dependencies, and compliance checkpoints.
You will work closely with development, validation, and deployment teams to secure smooth and controlled releases.
You will ensure OTA releases align with SUMS requirements and support traceability of software versions and update history.
You will validate updates against cybersecurity and functional safety standards.
You will drive risk assessments for each release, including compatibility, cybersecurity threats, and fallback scenarios.
You will define, follow up, and improve rollback and recovery strategies for failed updates.
You will communicate release status, release notes, compliance evidence, and incident handling clearly to stakeholders.
You will monitor deployment success rates, error logs, and post-release obligations such as reporting and audits.
You will contribute to continuous improvement by turning lessons learned into stronger OTA release practices.
RequirementsBachelor's or master's degree in engineering, or related field
10 years of experience in the automotive business
Experience working in or close to product development projects
Deep knowledge of OTA processes, SUMS compliance, and cybersecurity standards
Strong ability to manage complex dependencies across multiple teams and regions
Experience with Office 365, SUMS R156, and Jira
You communicate clearly and are comfortable working with a broad set of stakeholders
You have a structured and analytical way of working, especially in planning, coordination, and risk mitigation
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8173478-2132126". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
10022982