Senior Ot Network & Systems Engineer - Bess
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-04-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Stenungsund
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Company description:
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Job description:Volvo Energy Digital & IT
Digital & IT is a function within Volvo Energy. We support our customers transition to a carbon-free world through great Digital solutions and experiences that users love and enables customers to shift to fossil-free operations. We truly care about the customer's business in terms of up-time, safety, productivity and of course 100% green energy supply. We aim at having industry-leading simplicity and usability for our digital services, such as routing, find-book-pay and charging operator systems. The energy transition will not come for free - but we are committed to support this transition by hard and dedicated work.
So - what are we looking for in this specific role?
Volvo Energy is providing a highly qualified digital platform, an Energy Management System (EMS), to control our Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).
We are now looking for Senior OT Network & Systems Engineer that will support in establishing cyber secure connectivity towards BESS units and the BESS digital twin using the appointed Volvo Energy Site Controller.
As the energy space rely on standards for interoperability between energy systems, like Modbus, IEC 60870-5, 61850 and DNP-3, you make sure that the IoT Edge solution is designed according to cyber security standards. You also ensure cyber secure connectivity to the Volvo Energy EMS solution via MQTT/OPC-UA as defined by the Volvo Energy target architecture.
You will work closely together with several different qualified teams to help design and build the solution and report functionally to the Volvo Energy Head of Enterprise architecture.
Key Responsibilities
In this role, you'll take the lead in shaping the OT network architecture that powers our BESS units around the world. You'll design secure, scalable network environments-everything from segmentation and VLAN structures to DMZ zones and redundancy strategies-both for our own products and for customer sites. As the technical owner of our OT networking landscape, you'll create and maintain clear, high-quality diagrams and documentation that bring structure to complex systems and ensure smooth integration with cloud platforms and external SCADA/EMS solutions.
A big part of your work will center around cybersecurity. You'll define modern firewall rulesets built on IEC 62443 and zero-trust principles, validate safe communication paths for industrial protocols like Modbus, and take full responsibility for the lifecycle of our OT firewalls. That includes firmware updates, patching strategies, redundancy testing, vendor coordination, and the automated deployment of configurations across our global BESS fleet using FortiManager.
You'll also play a hands-on role in our production environments-diving into troubleshooting, leading root-cause analysis, and contributing to cybersecurity assessments and audits that strengthen our defenses. Collaboration will be at the heart of your everyday work. You'll partner with engineering teams at our assembly plants to ensure firewalls are configured correctly from the moment a unit is built, and you'll work with Digital/IT teams to define secure, future-proof IT-OT demarcation points. Along the way, you'll also share your expertise with junior engineers and project teams, helping them grow while raising the overall technical bar.
Required Qualifications
7+ years in OT networking, industrial networking, or cybersecurity engineering roles.
Strong experience with L2/L3 switching, routing, and industrial network design.
Hands-on experience with firewalls (Palo Alto, Fortinet, Cisco, or equivalent).
Solid understanding of industrial communication protocols (Modbus/TCP, IEC 61850, 60870-5, DNP3, MQTT and OPC-UA).
Experience with network automation or configuration as code approaches.
Familiarity with NERC CIP, IEC 62443, ISO 27001, or comparable cybersecurity frameworks.
Solid understanding of cyber security, data management and modern integration technologies
Experience from Agile development and DevOps practices
Strong technology interest - always interested in learning more
Ability to work in a heterogenous environment with several development teams, both inhouse and with players in the Digital Ecosystem.
A "boots on the ground, get the job done" attitude
Fluent in English, written and spoken.
Beneficial Qualifications
Experience working with BESS, renewables, power systems, or plant-level OT environments.
Knowledge of PLCs, RTUs, battery management systems (BMS), and SCADA architectures.
Certifications such as CISSP, GICSP, GCIA, PCNSE, NSE, CCNP/CCIE.
Experience and deep knowledge in developing IoT edge (ARM based) communication applications
University degree relevant to the position: in electrical engineering, industrial engineering, computer science, Informatics or equivalent.
Last application date: 24th April
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "30597-44121472". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
417 56 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Mrs.
Thea Parker 0765536434 Jobbnummer
9866718