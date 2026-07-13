Senior Operational Lead / Service Delivery Manager
Norvion Systems AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-13
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About Norvion Systems AB
Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, Norvion Systems AB is an innovative engineering company dedicated to deploying cutting-edge AI, robotics, and embedded systems solutions across the Nordic region and Europe. We bridge advanced technological innovation with successful real-world deployments, serving as Europe's trusted engineering partner.
Our leadership and core technical teams comprise industry veterans and technical experts from global tech pioneers, Tier 1 suppliers, and intelligent cockpit fields. We cultivate a practical, reliable, and quality-driven Nordic engineering culture. At Norvion, you will work at the forefront of Embodied AI and advanced edge platform engineering, collaborating with top-tier research institutions and industrial leaders to push the limits of technology.
The Opportunity:
To ensure the seamless delivery and robust operational performance of our core enterprise systems, we are currently supporting a premier client in Gothenburg in the search for an experienced Senior Operational Lead / Service Delivery Manager.
🎯 Key Focus Areas
In this role, you will bridge the gap between technical operations and business expectations, driving excellence across the following areas:
Operational Excellence: Leading operational delivery, driving continuous improvements, and ensuring high-availability service delivery in a modern DevOps environment.
Incident & Coordination: Orchestrating incident management, production support, and fast-paced operational coordination.
Stakeholder & Customer Success: Managing complex stakeholder environments and maintaining transparent, high-level customer communication.
Team Leadership: Coaching, mentoring, and guiding cross-functional teams toward operational maturity and collaborative success.
👤 Profile & Qualifications
We are looking for a senior professional who thrives in dynamic environments and possesses a strong delivery mindset:
Proven Leadership: Extensive experience as a Service Delivery Manager, Operational Lead, or a closely related senior operational role.
Tech Ecosystem Knowledge: Hands-on understanding of DevOps environments, production support setups, and IT service management (ITSM) frameworks.
Communication & Influence: Exceptional stakeholder management skills and the ability to articulate complex technical status into clear customer communications.
Language Skills: Fluent in English (both written and spoken) is a mandatory requirement.
Work Authorization: The legal right to work in Sweden by the project start date (or possessing an active permit that allows an immediate start without a new application process) is strongly preferred due to the August 2026 timeline.
🎁 Why Choose Norvion?
A Stage to Push Boundaries: "Engineering Beyond Boundaries" — We provide direct, hands-on exposure to the future of advanced automotive systems, general-purpose robotics, and embodied intelligence.
Work with Tech Experts: Collaborate closely with a highly skilled engineering team boasting deep European delivery experience. No red tape, just pure engineering excellence.
Nordic Work Culture: Embrace a flexible, flat, and results-oriented environment that values work-life balance and individual growth. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31
E-post: hr@norviontech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Norvion Systems AB
(org.nr 559589-5524), https://norviontech.com/ Jobbnummer
10001888