Senior Network Specialist
Verisure Sverige AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Malmö
2025-03-19
* Have you started thinking about making a change in your life lately?
* Do you think "I wonder what this button does?" every time you see one?
* If you have experience with network routing and switching, we will rub our hands.
* If you have experience with automation tools like Python, GIT and Ansible - Well hello you!
* And if you have experience with Linux professionally or privately - You have us on our toes!
We offer you a network role where you will help maintain and evolve both our data centre and end-user networks. This is a chance to become part of a truly passionate and cheerful team and to use your network skills to serve a highly successful enterprise with excellent IT services. Most of all, this is a job for you who believe that having fun at work is crucial!
Our infrastructure is built for reliability and scalability, currently handling more than 15 000 000 IoT devices and over 35,000 signals per second achieving availability values of 99,99%. Our philosophy is that we should be able to lose an entire data centre but never lose an important alarm signal.
As a Network Specialist at Verisure Innovation, you will play an important role in our transformation to a cloud and software-defined network. You are eager to learn new things and thrive in an environment where you are expected to contribute with your drive and "let's do this" attitude. Accountability, efficiency, and teamwork are some of your keywords at work.
To sum it up we need you to know about the following:
* Routing and switching
* Automation tools like Ansible/NAPALM/Git
* Linux
Good to have:
* Cisco routers and switches
* Software-defined networking
* Palo Alto firewalls
* Monitoring tools like Prometheus and Grafana
Verisure teams operate with integrity and respect for one another fuelled by an entrepreneurial spirit. We are building a high-performance organization through investing in our people, we offer a great opportunity for personal development with an environment characterized by humbleness and knowledge sharing and to enhance the on-the-job training we have a training budget to ensure personal growth. Our bright and open office space is just a 5-minute walk from the Central Station, easily accessible and in a great location.
My team and I eagerly await your application! Join us on this thrilling journey towards a safer, smarter world. Apply today!
If you have questions regarding this position, please reach out to our Group TA Specialist, Robert Jonasson at robert.jonasson@verisure.com
Verisure Innovation is an equal-opportunity employer and welcomes applicants from diverse backgrounds. We are an international company with offices and colleagues in multiple countries.
Verisure - 35 years of delivering peace of mind.
