Senior Network Automation Engineer - Stockholm
We are looking for an experienced and driven Senior Network Automation Engineer to join our team and contribute to advancing network automation capabilities. This role demands a mix of technical expertise, leadership skills, and a proactive approach to challenges. If you have a passion for automation and a strong background in networking, we encourage you to apply.
Key Responsibilities:
• Design and implement network automation solutions, leveraging Python and Ansible.
• Administer and maintain Linux-based systems to ensure seamless operations.
• Apply DevOps principles to enhance efficiency, including the development and maintenance of CI/CD pipelines.
• Oversee the software development lifecycle, including testing, code review, and release management.
• Lead automation efforts for network systems focusing on routing, switching, and Cisco/Aruba technologies.
• Work collaboratively with cross-functional teams to ensure project success.
• Independently handle development tasks and projects, even with minimal direction or guidance.
Required Qualifications:
• Advanced proficiency in Python for automation and scripting.
• Hands-on experience with Ansible for configuration management.
• Strong knowledge of Linux systems administration.
• Proven experience with DevOps practices, including creating and managing CI/CD workflows.
• In-depth understanding of software development processes and best practices.
• A minimum of 4-5 years' experience in network automation.
• Expertise in network engineering, particularly in routing, switching, and working with Cisco and Aruba technologies.
• Demonstrated ability to work both collaboratively in teams and independently on complex tasks.
