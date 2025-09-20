Senior .NET Engineer / IT Consultant
2025-09-20
Location: Göteborg (Hybrid - Minimum 3 days in-office)
About Izadatatech:
Izadatatech is an IT consultancy firm supporting clients with high-quality technical solutions. We are currently assisting a client in hiring a Senior .NET Engineer.
About Role:
The Senior .NET Engineer will work independently, refactoring legacy code, migrating applications, and developing new solutions. The role involves close collaboration with product owners, testers, and project teams. While initially employed by Izadatatech, the candidate may transition to the client after 6 months, depending on performance and assignment.
Key Responsibilities:
Maintain and refactor legacy systems, including ASP.NET, WPF, and Windows services.
Migrate ASP.NET applications to .NET frameworks.
Write high-quality code, ensuring performance and scalability.
Collaborate with teams to define and deliver solutions.
Make independent technical decisions.
Required Qualifications:
Valid work permit in Sweden (minimum 1 year).
5+ years of experience in .NET development.
Proficiency in ASP.NET, C#, .NET 8.0, SQL Server, Docker, CI/CD, and scripting (Bash/Shell/Powershell).
Experience with Blazor Server apps and background services.
Nice to Have:
Kubernetes (K8s), Helm, YAML, Rancher, ArgoCD, and Azure services.
Familiarity with TeamCity and ArgoCD for build automation.
Tools & Methodologies:
Git, Azure DevOps, Jira, Agile/Scrum.
Benefits:
Hybrid work model (min. 3 days in the office).
4000 SEK health benefits.
Laptop and mobile phone with subscription.
Full insurance coverages + Pension
How to Apply:
If you meet the qualifications and are ready for a challenging role with long-term growth potential, we encourage you to apply by sending your CV, personal letter, and desired salary to email at jobb@izadatatech.se
Please note: All application data, including your CV and personal information, will be deleted once the job advertisement has expired, in accordance with GDPR regulations.
