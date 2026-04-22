Senior .NET Developer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-04-22
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Hässleholm
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will join an international agile team building scalable, modern software solutions in a large global organization. The role covers the full development lifecycle, from refining requirements to development, testing, and maintenance, with a strong focus on clean code, quality, and continuous improvement.
You will work closely with developers, a solution architect, scrum master, product owner, and testers in a SAFe setup. This is a great opportunity if you enjoy modern .NET development, cloud-based integrations, and having a real impact on both technical solutions and team practices.
Job DescriptionYou design, develop, and maintain applications in C# and .NET in a microservices architecture.
You build and integrate REST APIs together with Azure services.
You take part in refining requirements and turning them into robust technical solutions.
You contribute to code reviews and help maintain high standards around SOLID principles and design patterns.
You write and maintain unit tests and integration tests.
You improve CI/CD pipelines in Azure DevOps to support reliable deliveries.
You troubleshoot, debug, and enhance existing systems and configurations.
You collaborate closely with stakeholders and team members to improve both the product and the way of working.
RequirementsStrong experience with C# and .NET.
Hands-on experience with Azure, for example App Service, Key Vault, Managed Identity, Azure Functions, and ARM/Bicep.
Experience working with Azure DevOps, including build and release pipelines.
Solid understanding of software design patterns and SOLID principles.
Proficiency in Git and branching strategies.
Experience writing unit tests and integration tests.
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or a related field.
Excellent communication skills in English, written and spoken.
You work independently, take initiative, and are comfortable in a large global organization.
Nice to haveExperience with microservices architecture.
Knowledge of React and TypeScript.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7617718-1961572". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Malmö Centralstation (visa karta
)
211 20 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9870529