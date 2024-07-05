Senior Narrative Writer
Liquid Swords AB / Grafiska jobb / Nacka Visa alla grafiska jobb i Nacka
2024-07-05
, Kristinehamn
, Karlskoga
, Storfors
, Lekeberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Liquid Swords AB i Nacka
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Who are Narrative Writers at Liquid Swords?
Senior Narrative Writers at Liquid Swords are expert craftspeople; deftly-handed in interactive storytelling with the ability to pitch and execute on bold narrative vision - macro and micro, surgical and systemic.
Passionate in storytelling, you prioritize narrative techniques that reveal and relate a story to the player that facilitates the feeling that they have both lived it, and authored it.
Your role in the bigger picture
Create rich, believable characters and write punchy dialogue that is poised to spring life from an actor's mouth. Your worldbuilding will be grounded in rigorous research tempered by injections of the weird to contribute an internally consistent IP.Liquid Swords are highly collaborative, therefore being supportive of how environmental storytelling is amplified through, for example, street art, city planning and interior design, is highly regarded.You're highly motivated by the prospect of creating a new IP and possess the ambition and intellectual curiosity to explore complex conflicts with a keenness to interrogate systems of power, politics and tradition. If you're a writer invested in understanding the crucible of poverty and violence born of desperate circumstances that conversely knows how to find and portray humanity, hope and humor - let's talk.In summary - you have a masterful narrative hand, are highly communicative, and empower your collaborators to flourish in our collective storytelling venture.
Is this You?
Below are qualities we'd love for you to possess.
We know game narrative folks have storied backgrounds so if you don't fulfill all the below, please still consider applying. We're especially interested to hear from writers of diverse backgrounds, and most keen to find a person with fantastic writing chops and a unique voice.
You possess a Curious Mind, drawing on a robust foundation of narrative techniques but also looking to expand on and challenge status quo methodologies.
You are at ease writing Cinematic Scripts in screenplay format. Your scripts show expertise with dramatic mechanics as well as the realities of production.
Through writing and designing Branching Dialogue, you are able to inject reactivity, choice and consequence, as well as player expression into an efficient package.
Your writing makes the player feel empowered to make informed decisions in line with the character's understanding of the world.
You're adept at communicating Design Affordances and World Building, be it through item descriptions, journal entries or environmental storytelling.
An Excellent Researcher who can call upon historical precedence for political, theological structures, human behavior and events to contribute to the verisimilitude of our new IP.
You understand the realities of production and look for opportunities for narrative to solve problems and save time.
You thrive in an ego-free writers' room environment, and are able to give and receive constructive feedback to your colleagues on site as well as co-dev partners.
You're proven in your narrative craft. This means you've shipped a large scale narrative project. While a AAA narrative open world game is our preference, what's most important is you've been through the full production process and can anticipate the demands of conceptualization, pre-pro, production, post release support etc.
Portfolio
The request for samples or a portfolio is meant to help us understand your ability to interpret high-level themes and manifest them through rules or writing. To facilitate, links to game samples and collaborative works should indicate your contributions.
Founded in 2020, Liquid Swords was established to be purposefully raw and dismantle the silos of game development so that we empower our people to achieve amazing results.
We are cultivating a culture and offering an environment that truly nurtures creativity. Liquid Swords share a common understanding - original ideas inspire great games, and great games are built by remarkable teams. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Liquid Swords AB
(org.nr 559275-6240), https://www.liquidswords.com/ Arbetsplats
Liquid Swords Kontakt
Leon Loughran leon.loughran@liquidswords.com 073 956 73 61 Jobbnummer
8790669