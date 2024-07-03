Senior Mine Planning Engineer
2024-07-03
Senior Mine Planning Engineer for the Mining Engineering Department
Are you ready to advance your career and engage in intriguing projects that involve both underground and open-pit mining? Join us for the opportunity to work on diverse projects and provide operational support to our company mines.
Apply now!
Description
The mine planning section supports and develops Boliden's planning methods and administers the systems for mine design, surveying and planning. As a Mine Planning Engineer, you participate in the choice of mining methods, mine design, strategic mine planning and calculation work for the company's feasibility studies as well as supporting Boliden 's mines planning departments.
As a Senior Mine Planning Engineer, you will:
Be a project manager in feasibility studies
Cooperate with project leaders in other disciplines
Be an operational support to the mine sites on their day-to-day work
Support the mines in current processes and routines
Develop and implement new processes and routines
Develop and implement new technology
As a project manager, it is important to pursue issues and deliver results on time. It is important that you can work in a group and be a driving force in issues regarding mine planning towards the rest of the organization.
You will also be part of a network of mining engineers within the Mining Business Area, where you are expected to participate actively in developing the business.
The Mining engineering department supports all Boliden's mines in Sweden, Finland and Ireland. The mining engineering department includes the sections for Rock Mechanics, Mine Planning and Production Technology. Our tasks include problem solving and methodological support in operations, evaluation and implementation of new technologies, project planning for new areas in the mines and evaluation of new deposits.
This position is full-time, permanent positions based in Boliden. Some business travel will be required, as the assignments for the mines are to some extent carried out at the relevant mine. The starting date is subject to agreement.
Education and other qualifications
You should be a graduate engineer with training in mining engineering, or the equivalent, with a minimum of 7 years' experience in the mining industry as a mine planning engineer. To be considered for this position you must be able to read underground maps and design underground mines in 3D.
Previous experience within project management, mine planning and design of underground mines is a requirement. Skills using the Deswik or similar mine planning software is an advantage, as is experience from feasibility studies.
You should be able to express yourself well in both spoken and written in English. If you are proficient in Swedish that is a merit. A driver's license for a passenger car is a requirement.
Section Manager Mine Planning
Hilmi Pehriz +46 (0) 910-70 56 79 Jobbnummer
