Boliden is looking for
to Mine Technical Service in Aitik
Boliden is a high-tech metals company with its own mines and smelters that works long-term to guarantee society's access to base and precious metals. For a century, our work has been part of the value chains that have shaped modern society. At Boliden, we know that the metals we mine and make available will continue to play a crucial role in the future - what matters is how we produce them. Become a part of us and drive change for future generations.
The section Mine Technical Service in Aitik consists of teams specialized in Geology, Mine surveying, Mine planning, Drill and Blast technology, Geotechnology and Geohydrology and Production technology. We work to create conditions for efficient production and the work is carried out in close collaboration with other sections and departments.
Your Opportunity
As a Senior Mine Geologist, you will be working closely with several teams such as exploration, mine planning, mineral resources and project evaluation. You will contribute to developing the mine geology team and work actively with improvement projects and development questions.
Main duties and responsibilities:
Plan, initiate and coordinate infill drilling
Drill core logging and interpretation of geological data
Develop and maintain the QAQC routines for the geological database
Update the mineralization models with new geological data
Update the production models and reconcile the results
Identify and evaluate potential risks in the production plans related to geological information
Maintain and develop the current working methods, SOPs and processes
Work in close collaboration with the related departments and support development work
Identify, initiate and lead development projects and participate in current projects.
Training and mentoring Junior Mine Geologist
Support other departments in the mine with their geology related work
This is a permanent, full-time position where the work-life balance is highly valued.
What you bring
We are looking for you who have a geoscience degree with postgraduate qualification and with a minimum of 5 years of experience in the mining industry, specifically working as a Mine Geologist in open pit mining operations.
Previous experience in base metal mining is meritorious and knowledge of Deswik or an equivalent mine design and scheduling software is an advantage. You have previous experience in drillhole planning, drill core logging and modelling geology in 3D.
Who you are
As a person, you are open, result oriented and communicative. You are structured, thorough and have good collaborative skills. You like to work independently as well as in a team. You lead, encourage and participate in developing ways of working and optimizing production. Personal qualities will be highly valued.
The work requires good knowledge of Swedish (or willingness to learn) and English, both spoken and written. Category B driving license is a requirement.
You who apply share our fundamental values, care, courage and responsibility. We strive for diversity among our employees regarding gender, age, ethnicity, etc. With us, all employees actively participate to achieve a safe and good working environment, work environment issues have the highest priority.
Apply today to be part of something truly meaningful!
At Boliden, diversity and inclusion are drivers of innovation. We know that different perspectives and experiences strengthen us and help us stay at the forefront of an important and exciting industry. Therefore, we encourage applications from people with diverse backgrounds and viewpoints. Together, we build a workplace where everyone can feel safe and inspired to reach their full potential.
Want to know more about the position? Contact me hiring manager, Mine planning Manager Serkan Erkara +46 70-811 06 77, serkan.erkara@boliden.com
or Resource Geologist Ahmet Seyyah +46 70-508 64 27, ahmet.seyyah@boliden.com
Questions about the application are answered by our Talent Acquisition Partner, Britt-Marie Persson, britt-marie.persson@boliden.com
, + 46 70-601 74 95.
Union information
Ledarna ledarna.aitik@boliden.com
Unionen unionen.aitik@boliden.com
SACO saco.aitik@boliden.com
Application deadline is September 30th 2025.
Selection and interviews take place continuously. Therefore, do not wait to send in your application, the position may be filled before the application deadline.
