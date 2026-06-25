Senior Mechanical Engineer
Avaron AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2026-06-25
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Hässleholm
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will take a leading role in developing advanced mechanical solutions for processing equipment across the full product lifecycle. The work spans early concept development and R&D, detailed engineering, manufacturing support, installation, and final commissioning. In this environment, mechanical design needs to balance performance, hygienic demands, reliability, and practical manufacturability.
You will help shape the mechanical architecture of complex systems and make sure designs work smoothly together with adjacent engineering disciplines. The role also includes hands-on support in the field, where you contribute to troubleshooting during installation or production and help turn design intent into reliable operation. This is an exciting opportunity if you want to influence technically advanced equipment from idea to finished solution.
Job DescriptionYou will lead the development of advanced mechanical solutions for processing equipment through the full lifecycle.
You will drive mechanical architecture decisions and ensure designs meet performance, hygienic, and reliability standards.
You will create and review detailed mechanical designs in 3D CAD using Inventor.
You will perform complex calculations and develop specifications for mechanical equipment.
You will evaluate theoretical and practical design concepts through testing and validation.
You will optimize designs for manufacturability, welding, and assembly.
You will support manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and field troubleshooting when needed.
You will collaborate with other engineering disciplines to secure robust and well-integrated solutions.
You will contribute as a senior technical expert and support less experienced colleagues through guidance and knowledge sharing.
RequirementsSolid experience leading the development of advanced mechanical solutions for processing equipment.
Experience working across the full lifecycle, from conceptual design and R&D to detailed engineering, manufacturing support, installation, and commissioning.
Strong proficiency in 3D CAD, especially Inventor.
Ability to perform complex calculations and create specifications for mechanical equipment.
Experience designing with focus on performance, hygienic requirements, reliability, and manufacturability.
Good understanding of welding and assembly processes.
Experience evaluating and testing design concepts in both theory and practice.
High proficiency within LFS equipment and working processes.
Ability to complete a pre-employment drug test.
Nice to havePrevious experience from working in this client environment.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7973719-2072016". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Lunds Central (visa karta
)
222 21 LUND Jobbnummer
9979824