Senior mechanical engineer
Professional Galaxy AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Västerås
2026-05-25
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Västerås
, Enköping
, Arboga
, Uppsala
, Upplands-Bro
eller i hela Sverige
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking a Senior mechanical engineer for one of our clients.
About the assignment:
We are looking for a senior mechanical engineer to design and verify mechanical designs, mainly in plastic using injection molding, for our new IO-system. This role requires strong skills in plastic design and advanced analytical abilities. A positive attitude, excellent teamwork, and clear communication are essential, as this person will join a high-performing team focused on a fixed, high-priority goal.
Additional information
Assignment start: ASAP
Remote work: Yes
Assignment duration: 5 months but probably longer
Geographical region: Sweden\Västmanlands län, \Västerås (VÄSTERÅS)
Reply no later than: 2026-06-11
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employmxent, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7765526-2017062". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Västerås Central Station (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Kontakt
Ritu Sareen ritu.sareen@progalaxy.se 0046737439047 Jobbnummer
9927377