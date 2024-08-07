Senior Mechanical Engineer
This Senior Mechanical Engineer position will fulfill an on-site role at Microsoft Datacenter campus, supporting ongoing construction activities. This role will serve as a daily on-site presence to review progress and support quality design of multiple concurrent datacenter builds. The position will be responsible for monitoring progress for compliance with construction documents from initial stages through commissioning and work closely with the engineering, procurement, controls and construction teams. Additionally, this role will provide project management, technical direction, decision-making and overall leadership on behalf of engineering throughout the construction lifecycle up to and including the turnover to Microsoft Datacenter Operations. As such they will support multi-discipline coordination, issue identification and resolution, continuous improvement efforts, and the ongoing documentation of project learnings for incorporation into future designs.
Serve as the on-site Mechanical engineering and project management representative throughout construction of a multi-year datacenter campus development.
Perform regular site walks to observe progress, review construction vs design intent, and flag potential concerns for engineering review.
Close working relationship with all MSFT site personnel - attending construction-based quality and assurance meetings, attend schedule and milestone review sessions, close monitoring of Mechanical and BAS related risk items with the appointed design AE (Architect/Engineer) Consultant SMEs
Review construction drawings, specifications, design guides/standards, sequences of operation, and commissioning documents for technical compliance.
Support submittal review, RFI responses, and commissioning activities.
Facilitate timely response and enable seamless project execution.
Qualification:
Bachelor's degree in Mechanical engineering
Experience in mechanical engineering or equivalent combination of education and experience specific to datacenter mechanical engineering.
Extensive experience in mechanical, or construction engineering for mission critical or high-tech industry projects.
Registered Professional Mechanical Engineer.
Ability to review construction drawings, project specifications, and equipment submittals against construction activities to track progress and review potential issues.
Strong experience with the design and operation of air handling units, pumps, chillers, fans, and other mechanical systems.
Possess a high level of understanding of commercial and industrial architecture and engineering with a primary focus on datacenter design.
Knowledge of construction techniques and terminology, including the ability to read and interpret construction drawings and requirements documents is essential.
Working knowledge of Building Automation Systems (BAS), Direct-Digital Control (DDC), and Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC).
Competencies:
Must possess strong leadership competencies and willingness to collaborate and work cross- functionally to maximize business results and positive customer experiences.
Strong interpersonal, communication, and presentation skills at varying levels of business up to and including business executives.
Able to work with other technical and non-technical groups in a fast-paced environment and do so with an even temperament.
Be a person of integrity, be methodical, detailed-oriented with a strong work ethic.
Candidate must possess strong written and verbal communication skills. Så ansöker du
