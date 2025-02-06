Senior mechanical engineer - Electric motor quality & testing
Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
Senior Mechanical Engineer - Electric Motor Quality & Testing
About Us:
Volvo Group Electromobility is at the forefront of transforming the automotive industry, and we're on the lookout for talented individuals to join our dynamic team! As part of the Electromobility organization, we're leading the shift from traditional powertrains to innovative electric solutions. With cutting-edge engineering, research, and technology, we're shaping the future of electromobility within the Volvo Group. Join us and collaborate with a global, diverse team of passionate professionals committed to embracing change.
We are a part of the MDS (Motor Drive System) section, responsible for developing high-voltage electric motor drive systems for our BEV and Hybrid vehicles. Our mission is to deliver the best electric motor drive systems on the market, and we're growing rapidly. If you are excited to work in an innovative environment and lead technology development in traction electric motors, we encourage you to apply!
What we can offer
We are offering you the opportunity to be part of the biggest technology shift in the transport industry in decades. Electromobility is rapidly changing the way we travel, commute and transport goods, and will play a major role in fighting environmental challenges of the future. By joining us, you will be able to contribute with your skills and knowledge. At the same time, we enjoy all the benefits of being part of a large global company. You will enjoy working together with many people with different technical skills and cultures, meaning that you will develop your network, your skills and work globally. On top of challenging tasks and great colleagues, we offer you the chance to work in a vibrant international organization with great opportunities for personal development.
Role Description
We are currently seeking a Senior Mechanical Design Engineer to focus on quality-driven development and testing needs.
In this key role, you will be instrumental in driving quality throughout the development process of electric motors. Your responsibilities will encompass everything from advanced engineering and next-generation product development to the maintenance phase of existing production motors.
You will work on the mechanical design of complete electric motors and/or their components, including rotors, stators, housings, shafts, and bearings. This position requires a comprehensive understanding of relevant materials, part designs, assembly methods, and tolerance stack-ups.
You will be part of a supportive team, collaborating closely with team members and our lead engineers to create optimal designs for our electric motors. You will also assist the team in working with our suppliers, ensuring they clearly understand the technical requirements and perform appropriate validation of those requirements.
Additionally, we expect you to support the testing team in defining testing methods and ensuring that test data is utilized as feedback for design improvements. You will collaborate with other design, simulation, and component teams within Electromobility.
Who Are You?
We are looking for a motivated, action-oriented team player with broad experience in quality-based development and a genuine interest in driving improvements. Your expertise in using quality tools (such as FMEA, RCA) will be key to success in this role. You are strategic and have the ability to anticipate future needs and challenges while delivering results. Strong planning and organizational skills are also essential.
Key Qualifications:
* Broad experience in driving quality work using quality tools (D/S/P-FMEA, RCA).
* At least 5 years of experience in product design in the automotive industry, preferably in electric drivetrains and electric motors.
* Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering or relevant engineering discipline.
* Technical knowledge of electromobility products, systems, and components.
* Proficiency in CAD design (Creo is a plus), 2D drawings, and tolerance stack analysis.
* Excellent communication skills in English, both written and spoken.
