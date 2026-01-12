Senior Mechanical Designer
2026-01-12
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for an experienced Mechanical Designer for an assignment within the railway industry. You will join a highly technical, project-based environment where mechanical design is central in both order-driven deliveries and development work.
In this role, you will contribute to the mechanical design and integration of advanced products, working in large 3D assemblies and ensuring solutions meet technical requirements and relevant standards. You will collaborate closely with electrical engineering and interface with external suppliers.
Job DescriptionPerform mechanical design in development and project activities
Design sheet metal components as well as riveted and welded structures
Work in large 3D assemblies, optimizing component placement for space efficiency, strength, and heat dissipation
Coordinate mechanical and electrical interfaces internally and with suppliers
Perform 3D cable routing in CAD environments
Create and update technical drawings in accordance with applicable rules and standards
Collaborate in cross-functional, project-based teams
Requirements5-10 years of experience in mechanical design
Solid experience in sheet metal design, riveted assemblies, and welding
Strong experience working with large 3D models
Good knowledge of Catia V5
Experience with 3D cable routing in Catia
Knowledge of PDM Metaphase
Good understanding of drawing rules and engineering standards
Experience from the railway industry
Used to working in a project-based environment
Comfortable working with both mechanical and electrical interfaces
Nice to haveExperience collaborating closely with external suppliers in design and interface work
Application
