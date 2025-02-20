Senior Mechanical Design Engineer
2025-02-20
We are now looking for a Senior Mechanical Design Engineer for transmission products with a background in manufacturing, preferably with experience as a production engineer. Our client is in an expansive phase, growing their R&D department, and this is your opportunity to influence both working methods and technology!
Start: As soon as possible, according to agreement
Location: Köping
Duration: Long term. 12 months to start, after this period our client's goal is to give you an offer or you will extend the contract through Maandag Nordic
Our client is a global manufacturer of mechanical components and systems for the automotive industry, heavy vehicles, mining and construction industries, and other engineering sectors. They are a fast-growing, privately owned company with roots in Sweden, an annual turnover of over SEK 2 billion, and approximately 1,100 employees. Their operations span Sweden, Latvia, Brazil, Germany, and Hungary.
As a key player in their R&D team, you will act as a mentor and coach for junior engineers while working on new customer projects, product development, and lifecycle management. You will play a crucial role in supporting the team, driving continuous improvements, and ensuring the high quality of their mechanical solutions. They work closely with their customers, developing products from concept to serial production. This is a full-time position based at our clients office in Köping. This role includes occasional travel to other plants, as well as to customers and suppliers worldwide.
Key Responsibilities
Contribute to the development and growth of an expanding R&D department.
Act as a mentor and coach for junior engineers, fostering their development and expertise.
Develop and optimize mechanical components and systems, primarily transmission systems for the automotive industry.
Create assemblies and detailed designs in Siemens Solid Edge.
Provide manufacturing drawings and technical support to the prototype department.
Leading role in design and development projects.
Implement product improvements and modifications to existing designs.
Collaborate with production engineers to ensure optimized manufacturability and cost efficiency.
Manage revision control and documentation for designs and improvements.
Develop technical specifications and instructions for design processes.
Drive continuous improvement initiatives, including checklists and new technical solutions.
Oversee lifecycle management and product quality improvements.
So, what can we and our client offer you?
Secure and stable employment conditions
A positive and collaborative work environment
Supportive leadership
Opportunities for continuous learning and development. We want you to grow and thrive with us! That's why we tailor development opportunities to your needs.
Requirements
To succeed in this role, you should be curious, communicative, and a humble problem solver with strong collaboration skills. Other than that, we are looking for someone with the following experience:
Extensive experience in mechanical design, preferably within the automotive industry.
Expertise in CAD design, Siemens Solid Edge or other major CAD software.
Experience in technical drawing and product development.
Strong understanding of manufacturing processes.
Excellent communication skills in English, both verbal and written.
Ability to effectively communicate ideas and collaborate across departments.
It is not a must, but it is strongly meritorious if you have:
Production engineering background.
Experience with FEM analysis and simulations, particularly in structural integrity and performance validation. Så ansöker du
