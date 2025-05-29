Senior Market Analyst & Price Forecaster
Vattenfall AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Solna Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Solna
2025-05-29
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vattenfall AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 21 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Business Area (BA) Markets' role in Vattenfall is to maximize the value of the overall portfolio by optimizing and dispatching, hedging, and sourcing for Vattenfall's sales and generation volumes. We serve as Vattenfall's single access to energy commodity markets and trade electricity, emissions, fuels, freight, and renewable certificates. We employ around 500 professionals who are active across Europe with offices in Sweden, Germany, The Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.
Within Markets the Business Unit (BU) Assets maximises the value of all Vattenfall sales and generation volumes across all our Nordic and Continental markets through optimal planning, bidding and dispatching of power plant capacities. In addition, we are responsible for the development and execution of an appropriate hedge strategy of the overall exposure of Vattenfall.
We have a culture of care and growth. You will collaborate with inspiring people around you, on complex and interesting topics. Together, we drive the energy transition.
Job Description
At Vattenfall, we don't just "do energy", we exist to help our customers power their lives in ever climate smarter ways. If you are looking for interesting challenges and the opportunity to be part of this change, then join our diverse and talented team and make a difference.
Our Business Area (BA) Markets is looking for the right person to fill the position as
Senior Market Analyst & Price Forecaster
for our office in Stockholm.
In line with our vision to consistently deliver the most accurate price forecasts for the Nordic physical and financial power markets, we are now looking to strengthen our Price Forecasting team. This comes in response to growing demands in a dynamic and rapidly evolving market-particularly following the introduction of Flow-Based Market Coupling and other structural changes.
As a member of the Forecasting & Customer Optimisation team, you will play a central role in staffing the shifts responsible for short-term price forecasting and preparing day-ahead bids for Vattenfall's Nordic consumption portfolio. These short-term forecasts are a key input for financial trading decisions and for optimising Vattenfall's asset portfolios-making this role critical to supporting Vattenfall's strategy to lead the transition to a sustainable energy system. Our work enables the integration of renewable energy sources and underpins investments in fossil-free power.
This position offers a unique blend of analytical and operational responsibilities. Your tasks will range from data analysis and model/tool development to operational work at the price forecasting desk. There, you will run forecasting models, present results, and explain the key market drivers to internal stakeholders.
You will work closely with production planners and traders-both to deepen the understanding of market fundamentals and to tailor our forecasts to their specific needs. The insights you gain from this collaboration and from hands-on operational work will feed directly into improving our forecasting tools and processes.
In this role, you'll collaborate with various teams across BA Markets and manage key operational interfaces both within Vattenfall and with external partners. This is an exciting opportunity for someone who thrives in a fast-paced environment and is eager to contribute to the energy transition.
Qualifications
We are looking for someone who brings:
A relevant university degree and several years of hands-on experience in the energy markets.
An open, proactive, and positive attitude, with a strong drive to contribute and grow.
The ability to build trust and collaborate effectively with a wide range of stakeholders.
Solid programming and data analysis skills to support analytical and forecasting tasks.
A performance-oriented mindset, with experience working across international, regional, and local contexts.
Excellent collaboration and communication skills, with the ability to explain complex topics in a clear and structured way.
Fluency in both Swedish and English, spoken and written.
Additional Information
We offer an interesting and challenging job within one of Europe's leading energy companies and in a vital business area. You will be part of an innovative, dynamic and high performing team active in a rapidly changing market which provides quick feedback and reward.
We welcome your application in English, no later than 22nd of June 2025. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website as we cannot guarantee that we will be able to process applications that are not made via our website.
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our Recruiter Jil Ungethüm via phone at +49 40 79022 1378.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
The trade union representatives in Sweden can be reached via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00. Sven-Gunnar Gremlin, Akademikerna and Anders Bohlin, Unionen.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Solna - Vattenfall Jobbnummer
9365811