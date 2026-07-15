Senior Manufacturing Scientist - Aseptic Processing, Galderma (Uppsala)
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2026-07-15
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We're looking for a passionate and driven Senior Manufacturing Scientist – Aseptic Processing to join our Manufacturing Science & Technology (MS&T) team in Uppsala and play a critical role in ensuring the robustness, compliance, and continuous improvement of our aseptic manufacturing processes. At Galderma, we're not just offering a job, we're inviting you to be part of something bigger.
About the Role
You serve as the site's subject matter expert for aseptic manufacturing and contamination control, providing scientific and technical leadership across critical aseptic operations. You work cross-functionally to support routine operations, troubleshoot complex process challenges, lead investigations, and drive continuous improvement. A key part of the role is leading the site's media fill program and contamination control strategy, and ensuring compliance with evolving regulatory expectations, including EU GMP Annex 1 and global health authority requirements.
Key Responsibilities
Provide scientific oversight and technical expertise across aseptic manufacturing operations, including compounding, filtration, and filling processes.
Lead the site's media fill / Aseptic Process Simulation (APS) program: design, execution, evaluation, reporting, and timely CAPA implementation to strengthen sterility assurance.
Lead and support the Contamination Control Strategy (CCS) through scientific risk assessments spanning facility design, HVAC, environmental monitoring, cleaning and disinfection, and aseptic practices.
Lead complex deviation investigations, root cause analyses, and CAPA activities related to aseptic processes.
Design and evaluate smoke studies to verify airflow performance and first-air protection.
Act as a trusted SME in audits, inspections, technology transfers, process improvements, and the implementation of new manufacturing technologies.
The role is based at Galderma's production site in Uppsala and requires on-site presence up to four days per week.
Your Profile
You're a curious, proactive, and scientifically minded professional who enjoys solving complex challenges and driving improvement in highly regulated manufacturing environments. You take ownership naturally, influence stakeholders with confidence, and navigate complexity while keeping compliance and continuous improvement front of mind.
Qualifications
Bachelor's, Master's, or PhD in Chemistry, Biochemistry, Chemical Engineering, Pharmaceutical Sciences, or a related discipline, with several years of experience in a biopharmaceutical or other highly regulated manufacturing environment.
Strong expertise in aseptic processing, contamination control, media fills, and sterility assurance principles within GMP-regulated operations.
Experience with EU GMP, Annex 1 requirements, and regulatory expectations for sterile manufacturing.
Proven track record leading deviation investigations, root cause analyses, and CAPA implementation.
Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and technical writing skills.
Strong stakeholder management and collaboration across multiple functions.
Ability to independently manage complex projects and drive continuous improvement initiatives.
Application
If you believe this can be a right career change for you, please send in an application as soon as possible. We are evaluating the application continuously so please do not wait to send in your application.
About Galderma
Galderma is the emerging pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare, and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ, the skin, meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals.
Our site in Uppsala is Galderma's Global Center of Excellence for Aesthetics, home to over 800 professionals working across R&D, manufacturing, clinical development, and commercial functions. Here, cutting-edge science meets world-class manufacturing, creating an environment where innovation moves rapidly from concept to patient impact. As a Senior Manufacturing Scientist – Aseptic Processing, you'll influence critical manufacturing processes, contribute to regulatory excellence, and play a direct role in delivering high-quality products to patients around the world, joining a collaborative and highly skilled team where your expertise is valued and your ideas are heard. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8050891-2102417". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SallyQ AB
(org.nr 559463-4577), https://sallyqab.teamtailor.com
Fyrisvallsgatan 7A (visa karta
)
752 28 UPPSALA Jobbnummer
10003866