Senior Manager, Strategy & Commercial Operations
2025-02-21
Company Description
Visa is a world leader in payments and technology, with over 259 billion payment transactions flowing safely between consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities in more than 200 countries and territories each year. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable, and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive while driven by a common purpose - to uplift everyone, everywhere by being the best way to pay and be paid.
Make an impact with a purpose-driven industry leader. Join us today and experience Life at Visa.
Job Description and Responsibilities
What it is all about:
The Senior Manager for the Strategy and Commercial Operations team is responsible for executing parts of the cluster strategy, helping to set cluster-level targets, and driving delivery to ensure the cluster meets or exceeds its financial and scorecard goals. The role reports to the Head of Strategy and Commercial Operations for the cluster. The team is primarily responsible for all revenue-generating activities in the cluster and evolving the cluster strategy to address new strategic issues and opportunities. Further responsibilities include client engagement approach, key cluster governance, and the application of performance insights to orchestrate the delivery of the strategy.
What will you be doing:
Strategy Execution
Partner with the team to execute the Visa Europe strategy at a cluster/country level through a cohesive, integrated data-led approach for the short/mid/long-term to drive sustained revenue growth, client retention, regulatory engagement, and Visa industry leadership.
Work with Corporate Strategy and Corporate Development teams to build strategic frameworks and content to influence, align with, and adapt functional/divisional strategies and acquisition opportunities.
Contribute to thought leadership as required to drive cluster growth.
Collaborate with Commercial/Business Development Teams and other key Stakeholders on the strategic components for individual Client RFP responses.
Input into the cluster business planning cycle linking Multi-year Strategic Outlook (MSO) to Annual Operating Plan (AOP) to Quarterly Business Reviews (QBR). This includes ensuring Value-Added Services (VAS), and Commercial Money Movement (CMS) strategy, as well as Go-To-Market (GTM) plans, are fully integrated.
Drive execution of cross-functional initiatives that are of high strategic impact to business.
Contribute to the identification and capture of new Generative AI use cases in support of business growth and industry evolution.
Work with Country Managers, Functional teams, and specialized sales teams to develop client and cluster-specific business plans and targets aligned to strategy.
Sales/Commercial Operations
Support Team Lead in managing the overall sales pipeline for the cluster, working with Country Managers, AEs, and BD teams to develop joined-up plans which ensure the pipeline meets or exceeds targets and data is of high quality to enable key sales analytics.
Contribute to a strong sales and performance mindset and culture across the cluster.
Capture and prioritize client feedback to inform strategy and commercial priorities.
Act as a point of contact with the Sales Excellence team for sales-related queries and analysis.
Input on the sales training strategies and may lead on the delivery of targeted training priorities for clusters.
Other responsibilities
Client Engagement
Engage directly with clients to support strategy development, RFPs, or wider industry engagement.
Support Team Lead in creating Visa content for Client Councils as needed.
Governance
Implement key cluster governance e.g., cluster leadership meetings, leadership team offsites, and sales pipeline reviews.
Create content for the cluster Quarterly Business Reviews (QBR) and assist in the creation of content for Monthly Business Reviews (MBR).
Promote a culture of continuous improvement and efficiency in driving governance simplification, enabling high-quality decision-making, and aligning with wider corporate governance.
Cluster Operations
Be responsible for key cluster operational activities e.g., development of content for executive visits.
Consult on workforce data quality to identify gaps and issues.
Prepare for and manage internal audits and risk registers.
Identify opportunities to drive process improvement/efficiency across the business area.
Performance Insights
Support Team Lead in identifying regional business performance targets and KPIs for the Region and aligning with the Europe Hub.
Plan strategic investment and secure approvals to set and achieve regional targets.
Act as the key customer for the central data performance CoE, validating data points and insights to ensure quality and lead on applying these insights to drive execution of strategy performance.
Develop key performance governance material e.g., QBR.
This is a hybrid position. Hybrid employees can alternate time between both remote and office. Employees in hybrid roles are expected to work from the office 3 set days a week.
Qualifications
What we're after...
8+ years of relevant work experience with a Bachelor's Degree or at least 5 years of experience with an Advanced Degree (e.g., Masters, MBA, JD, MD) or 2 years of work experience with a PhD
Experience in a commercial and strategy role/s within the payments industry or adjacent sectors where technology features strongly
Strong financial and commercial acumen
Self-starter who thrives in a fast-paced environment and can lead and drive results independently and with teams
Experience in a multi-national, multi-cultural, diverse, and highly-matrixed organization
Ability to organize and manage multiple priorities
Outstanding problem-solving and analytical skills with the ability to drive findings into strategic imperatives
Ability to work collaboratively with executives
Commercially astute with experience in a global matrix organization with the ability to navigate complex structures and empower decision-making locally
Hands-on approach with real passion and high levels of energy
Agile and comfortable adapting to different environments
Creative and resourceful in overcoming barriers and unexpected roadblocks
Courageous in spirit, driving change through innovation
