Senior Manager Maintenance
2024-07-17
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a experienced Senior Manager Maintenance to join our bold and passionate team in Skellefteå.
Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society by building one of the first large scale European battery factories. In this role you will play an important part in fulfilling our mission.
The Senior Manager Maintenance will be in charge of development and execution of the Maintenance Strategy for the Downstream Area. As leader of the unit, you will have the opportunity to build a qualified and dependable team, capable to scale Northvolt's operations in Sweden and beyond. You will be in charge of setting up and executing the long-term Maintenance Strategy for a dedicated area reporting to the NV Ett Maintenance Manager.
You will be working closely with the construction, commissioning and operations team with installation, commissioning, ramp-up and continuous improvements. Our aim is to be world leading in safety, cost and production efficiency.
In general, you have a long experience in the field and have been driving large, innovative and challenging production and/or maintenance units with high demands on production and quality.
Specifically, you have a deep understanding of working in a fast-moving environment and the sense of urgency.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Implement, manage, and enforce health and safety policies and procedures.
Manage budget for dedicated area
Overall responsible for development and execution of maintenance strategy in downstream area
Unique opportunity to build up a diverse and highly skilled team including recruitment, training and development
Process understanding for downstream area to create and execute plans for preventive and reactive maintenance
Responsible for developing the "4Ms" within the area - Manning, Machine, Method and Materials
Create, continuously improve, document, and make available for maintenance purpose: General maintenance Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) Work instructions, Defect Libraries, Deviation reports with root cause analysis, Measure and follow up on results
Continuous improvement organization: using data driven approaches to increase cost efficiency, organization efficiency and overall performance
The person we are looking for is strongly goal oriented, curious and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story and see the results of your work. Our organization requires and values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. The Senior Manager Maintenance is a vital member of the Maintenance-team and key to Northvolt's mission to enable the future of energy.
Apply with CV and cover letter or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is asap.
Skills & Requirements
Education/Experience
BSc or MSc in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering or equivalent University degree with good understanding of basic financial principles
Proven leadership in large manufacturing organizations (50+ people)
Minimum 5-10 years' experience of similar role with management and manufacturing
An example driven management of the shop floor. Resolute 5S
Capacity to move quickly from strategic level to problem solver
Specific Skills/Abilities
Must be fluent in English - both written and oral
Swedish language is to be seen as an advantage but not a must.
Knowledge of European legislation and work environment
A role model in safety, quality, maintenance, teamwork and attitude.
Passion and curiosity for safety, housekeeping, technical equipment, quality and people
Ability to build a world-class organization
