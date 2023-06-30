Senior Manager Electrode Development
2023-06-30
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Senior Manager Electrode Development to join our Stockholm team.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Develop framework for the technology related to new electrode technologies and deciding for electrode development and manufacturing in close collaboration with team members.
Plan, arrange, coordinate and follow-up on project activities.
Provide deep technical knowledge to electrode development team in case of complex or novel topics.
Provide deep technical knowledge to Northvolt cell manufacturing and quality for electrode manufacturing topics
We believe that you have:
Qualifications/education/experience
University degree within relevant field or comparable work experience.
Strong experience in Li-Ion cell electrode development and technologies.
Good communication skills with stake holders on different hierarchical levels.
Specific skills:
Deep and broad knowledge about Li-Ion cell electrode technologies
Good knowledge of relevant manufacturing know-how and technologies for Li-Ion cell electrode.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is ASAP.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-30
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
