Senior Manager Commercial Competence Development, Technical Training
Scania CV AB / Chefsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla chefsjobb i Södertälje
2026-03-16
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
We are looking for a senior leader who wants to shape how people grow, learn and perform close to the business.
In this role, you take responsibility for Commercial Competence Development with a focus on technical training for our global commercial and service network.
Leading through others is essential. Progress is created through clear direction, priorities and follow-up, enabling your team to deliver impact where it matters most.
The purpose is clear: capability building for performance, profitability and a premium customer experience, strengthening our ways of working across dealers and distributors.
As a member of the Scania Academy management team, you play an active role in shaping how learning continues to evolve as a strategic capability at Scania, in close collaboration with senior stakeholders across the business.
Job Responsibilities
Lead and develop the team responsible for technical competence development, creating performance through clarity, trust and empowerment.
Set direction for technical learning and keep a strong link to business goals; prioritize based on ROI and business impact.
Work closely with Product Management, Sales and the Dealer & Service Network to capture needs and build relevant end-to-end learning solutions.
Responsible for quality, standards and certification processes for technical training across the network, and ensure consistent delivery.
Hold budget and supplier responsibility, and drive continuous development by measuring learning effectiveness and improving methods and ways of working.
Who You Are
I'm looking for a leader who is trusted and steady. Clear in expectations, warm in collaboration, and confident in driving change.
In practice, that means you:
Lead through others and create engagement, accountability and results
Balance long-term direction with operational delivery
Communicate clearly and influence across senior stakeholder networks
Drive change and development in complex environments with clear follow-up
To succeed in this role, I believe you have:
A university degree or equivalent experience
7-10 years of experience in a leadership role, preferably from operations in or close to the service or workshop network
Strong business acumen and proven ability to translate business and operational needs into effective learning initiatives
A good understanding of technical environments and a strong interest in technology and its development
Experience in learning and competence development is a strong advantage, preferably within technical or commercial training
Fluent English, both spoken and written is required.
This Is Us
Scania Academy works at the intersection of business, learning and transformation.
We enable capability development across Scania by shaping learning strategies, portfolios and ways of working that support both current performance and future needs.
Scania Academy supports capability building close to the business. In this role you will lead an experienced team ,around 10 colleagues, working with technical competence development for our global dealer and distributor network.
The work is based in Södertälje and stays close to the workshop reality with strong cross-functional collaboration and a clear focus on performance and business impact.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your CV and kindly ask you not to share a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than March 26. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9800952