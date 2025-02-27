Senior Manager - Customer Insights and Analytics
Who we are
Etraveli Group is the globally leading company for tech solutions and fulfillment capabilities for online sales of flights. We are here to solve complexity, by connecting millions of flights and travelers across the globe. We hold consumer online travel agency brands like Mytrip, GoToGate & Flight Network and serve Booking.com with flights. Etraveli Group has also established strategic partnerships with companies like Skyscanner, Google Flights, TUI, etc.
Every day we strive to make the world smaller for our customers and bigger for our people. Our diverse team of more than 2400 passionate professionals is what makes us the industry's tech wonder and the best in the world at what we do. Our major offices are in Sweden (HQ), Canada, Greece, India, Poland with the Athens office being one of the largest, hosting around 600 employees working from the center of Athens for the rest of the world.
About the job
Our Customer Services (CS) department is committed to transforming complex travel processes into seamless, user-friendly experiences. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and data-driven strategies, we continuously enhance customer satisfaction, streamline operations, and advance automation. As the leader of the Customer Insights and Analytics teams within Customer Services, you will play a pivotal role in driving these efforts by delivering actionable, data-driven insights that inform strategic decision-making.
Reporting to the Director of the Center of Excellence (CoE) for Customer Insights and Business Control, you will collaborate closely with senior leadership within the Customer Services department and commercial teams to champion operational excellence and initiatives that elevate the customer experience.
We are seeking an experienced and passionate leader with a strong background in data analytics and customer experience. You thrive in coaching and mentoring analytical talent, lead by example, and are driven by the opportunity to make a tangible impact through data.
Responsibilities
Ability to digest business data and convert to clear insights relevant to the business context
Lead data teams focused on CX research and analytics within Customer Services, fostering a culture of analytical excellence and customer-centricity.
Design and execute advanced analyses using SQL, Python, and Jupyter Notebooks to optimize customer service operations and enhance the overall customer experience.
Drive the development and implementation of lighter machine learning algorithms for predictive analytics in customer service contexts.
Responsible for delivering high quality analysis for our strategic business partners like Booking.com
Partner with senior stakeholders to translate analytical insights into actionable recommendations and strategic initiatives.
Oversee CX research projects, ensuring insights are effectively integrated with quantitative analyses for a holistic view.
Provide leadership and mentorship to analysts, promoting continuous skill development and professional growth.
Develop and implement data-driven solutions to improve customer satisfaction, operational efficiency, and business outcomes.
Requirements
We think you are a person who...
Has 5+ years of experience in analytics leadership roles, preferably within customer service, contact center operations, or CX research.
Holds a Master's degree in a quantitative field (e.g., Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science, or related disciplines).
Possesses strong leadership experience, with a proven track record of managing and inspiring analytics teams.
Exhibits expertise in analytical thinking, problem-solving, and stakeholder management.
Has exceptional presentation and communication skills, with the ability to influence, coach, and drive organizational change through data insights.
Has been exposed to SQL, Python, or similar tools for data analysis and reporting.
Familiarity with one or more of the following is considered a plus:
Experience with customer data platforms and customer data analytics.
Proficiency in data visualization and dashboarding tools such as Looker, Qlik Sense, or similar.
Benefits
Working at Etraveli Group means working at a fast-growing company with high ambitions in becoming the number one Online Travel Agency worldwide.
Hybrid working environment - having the opportunity to work both remotely and at the office enabling you flexibility!
Central offices in the city. Regardless if you're in Athens, Stockholm or Uppsala we work from big, central offices.
Growth - We believe in personal development and continuous education, thus we offer the opportunity of role-related training on tools and best practices.
Team activities - We also like to schedule company/department/team activities and events outside the office space!
Fun & Work: We have a relaxed & fun work environment where you can enjoy free coffee/tea, playing ping pong or video games.
Health Benefits - We offer some good healt benefits tailored to the location you're in.
