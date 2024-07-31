Senior Maintenance Engineer
Northvolt Ett AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Skellefteå
2024-07-31
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt Ett AB i Skellefteå
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a senior maintenance engineer. In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Interface with production and process personnel to understand and mitigate machine breakdowns.
Interface with production and process personnel to understand and implement machine improvements.
Analyse machine maintenance losses and implement solutions to eliminate or reduce them.
Take the lead in developing and optimizing maintenance programs for equipment.
Train others in maintenance specific tasks.
Follow up on performance and reliability of the equipment.
Make cost and spend analysis of the equipment.
Responsible for larger reinvestments when needed.
Set up long term maintenance activities.
Ensure needed spare parts for the equipment are available.
Together with the rest of the team, being a key player to develop and maintain a safe work environment.
Qualifications/education/experience
Fluency in English
Bachelor's degree engineering or any related fields
Elementary computer literacy (Word, PowerPoint, Excel)
Previous experience in maintenance or production, minimum 2 years.
Valuable (but not required) if fluency in other languages, including Swedish
Specific skills:
Good technical knowledge about mechanical or electrical, automation.
Proven skills in working with continuous improvements in industrial environment.
Hot work certificate.
Personal success factors
Communicative and "likeable" personality.
Highly organized and result driven.
Service-minded and determined to create a great working environment.
Strong understanding of cultural fit and its implications.
Negotiation skills
Shows grit and determination
Has a can do-attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Ett AB
(org.nr 559154-7715)
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Arbetsplats
Northvolt ETT AB Jobbnummer
8818263