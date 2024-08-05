Senior Level Designer
MachineGames is looking for an experienced Senior Level Designer to join our team!
In this role you will be reporting to our Lead Level Designer and you will be working in a seasoned, tight-knit department where you will have the chance to help push the level design experience in our project to the next level.
To thrive in this role we believe you are a true team player but you also enjoy having your own area of responsibility.
Our studio is located in central Uppsala, Sweden which is a small and vibrant city 40 minutes north of Stockholm with a historical heritage reaching back to pre-medieval times.
Our studio has a legacy of being down to earth and free from big egos, our everyday work as well as our long-term goals are driven by our values:
• We value Team performance over individual performance
• We practice an "open door policy"
• We deliver what we promise
• We give constructive and actionable feedback
• We practice ownership and accountability
• We learn from our mistakes.
This is a permanent position starting as soon as possible at our HQ, in Uppsala. The role is onsite with a possibility for hybrid work solutions. We will support your relocation and/or application for work permit if you don't have one, or are not an EU citizen and/or are not currently residing in Sweden.
Responsibilities
Assist in creating and maintaining level design documentation (walkthroughs, mission documents, layout diagrams, etc).
Interpret and implement the desired gameplay as well as the narrative ambitions in the levels.
Control the accessibility, understanding, and difficulty of the level.
Work with all disciplines to ensure that ongoing level design supports the products design, art, technical requirements and narrative.
Prototype the environment, establish the layouts and use interactive and non-interactive means with focus on pacing, narrative integration and flow.
Monitor level construction metrics, and help ensure they are communicated and respected from initial blockout phase through to final build.
Attend playtests, seek and provide feedback, and be solution-oriented to problems encountered.
Qualifications
Experience from at least one full production cycle in a Senior role capacity.
Are fluent in basic software such as word processing, spreadsheets, flowchart makers, etc.
Have excellent knowledge of level editing tools and scripting languages.
Capable of presenting design ideas and solutions to a live audience.
Are able to write clear, concise documentation in English.
Have excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.
Portfolio showcasing skills relevant to the position.
We embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion in everything we do - from recruiting for our studios, publishing and operations to fostering safe and respectful workplaces that encourage collaboration. Our culture is based on principles of respect, inclusion, and fair treatment and we welcome anyone into our family without regard to race, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, or age.
Our diversity fuels our innovation and inspires us to create game worlds that bring us closer to the global community of players we serve.
